New Business Brings Adventurers Together Through Dungeons & Dragons

Alisha Yocum

What began as a group of friends gathering to roll dice in the back of a comic book store has grown into a business dedicated to fantasy, friendship, and fun. Four local friends—Darren Byrne, Vince Gee, Greg Hidrobo, and James Rebert—have launched Dragon’s Den, LLC, a company aimed at uniting fans of Dungeons & Dragons (D&D).

The group originally gathered at WookieeWalkers, a comic shop that closed in 2023 after the owner passed away, leaving them without a community hub. Rather than letting that spirit fade, they decided to rebuild and expand it. Today, Dragon’s Den hosts weekly D&D sessions, bringing together around 30 adventurers and providing a safe and creative space for gamers of all backgrounds to embark on new adventures.

For those unfamiliar with D&D, it is a tabletop role-playing game where players create characters and go on imaginary quests guided by a storyteller known as the Dungeon Master (DM). Rather than being competitive, D&D is a collaborative storytelling experience, in which players work together to solve problems, battle foes, and explore fantastical worlds—all with the roll of a dice.

“People can put all differences aside and sit at a table and play a game with each other. It’s a beautiful thing,” said co-founder Vince Gee. “That’s the heart of what we’re doing here—creating a space where anyone can come, be themselves, and play D&D together.”

Sessions are held at 123 W. Main Street in Emmitsburg, thanks to the generosity of Dr. Portier, who offered the use of a room in her building. The group expressed deep gratitude for her support in helping them find a space.

The cost to play is $12.00 for adults and $10.00 for children (under 16 must be accompanied by an adult). The first session is free for newcomers.

Anyone interested is encouraged to email GameMaster@DragonsDenLLC.net or call 301-276-5032 to schedule a game.

“We’re always looking for new players,” said James Rebert. Whether you’ve played for years or have never picked up a dice, come out and join the fun!”

To learn more, visit www.dragonsdenllc.net. View their advertisement on page 5.

Dragon’s Den, LLC offers adventurers a place to play Dungeons & Dragons in Emmitsburg (from left): Owners James Rebert, Greg Hidrobo, and Vince Gee. Not pictured: Darren Byrne.