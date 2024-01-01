New Bakery Opens at Fort Ritchie

Alisha Yocum

Sweet Thyme Breads & Treats LLC, a new bakery that focuses on providing baked goods using clean ingredients, opened in June at 14410 Argonne Avenue at Fort Ritchie in Cascade.

Manager Madison McGrady said the staff sources many of their ingredients from local markets and businesses. “Our products do not contain processed ingredients and have no artificial dyes or additives.”

While the bakery sells a variety of items, including cupcakes, cookies, tarts, and pies, one of their main features is their sourdough bread. On any given week, you can find specialty flavors of sourdough bread, like pumpkin chocolate chip!

Upon entering the bakery, you will be greeted by the rest of the family: Jackson McGrady, Kaitlyn Queen, and Chloe and James Moxley. While the crew may be young, they believe their passion and love for baking is what will make them successful. Many of them have cherished memories of baking with family members.

The business also offers a variety of classes onsite, including pizza-making, cookie decorating, and sourdough starter classes. As they continue expanding, they are also starting to offer catering services for events and weddings.

“We knew we wanted to be part of the community that is being built up here. We know it is going to be something bigger, and we want to be part of that,” Madison said of their decision to start the business in one of the renovated buildings on Fort Ritchie, an old army base that is being revitalized.

Jackson stated that getting to know the regulars has been one of the best parts of running the bakery. “We are hoping to make a name for ourselves and want it to be a place people want to come and hang out.”

Stop by Thursday through Sunday, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., to pick up some delicious treats. You can also find more information on their Facebook or TikTok pages or call 240-816-7979.

