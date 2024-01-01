My Two Cents

by Michele Tester

“A Tall Christmas Tale”

It was the evening before the night before Christmas, and all through the town, citizens were busily scurrying all around. In anticipation, in excitement, in cheer…of jolly old Saint Nick’s arrival this year.

Darting to-and-fro, to their favorite local restaurants and stores, with merry excitement of that one final gift to check off a last holiday chore.

I was among them, these last-minute shoppers, adorned in my red Santa hat and yearning for Christmas spirit, as I was suddenly jolted by a voice ringing out “Do you hear it?”

Hear what, I thought, even as I found myself moving toward the sound. And, just then, I saw a group of townspeople gathered in the middle of town.

Town Square was lit up with Christmas lights twinkling bright, red bows and tinsel brightening up the dark night.

Just then, I heard it, too, plain as day. It was bells jingling and the sound of hearty laughter in a warm, welcoming way.

“Look up, Look up!” I heard someone shout. And look up, we did, as something quite spectacular came into view. A vision so magical, it could leave no doubt.

Now, I know what you’re thinking. Such a story could not be true, you know. Is she about to say that she saw nine adorable reindeer with Santa in tow?

Indeed, I did. And what happened next? I’m sure you want to know. His sleigh had lost its engine, bellowed Santa. Not enough Christmas spirit, he explained, to make it go.

But reindeer make Santa’s sleigh go. That’s what all the stories say. Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen, and Rudolph…they are the brawn. That’s the tale we all know.

My reindeer are what carry it, but your Christmas spirit is what gives it power, Santa told us. And it’s been lacking lately, so I’m here to claim it back this hour.

I know what you’re thinking. Why couldn’t Santa fix it himself? He’s magical after all. From the sky, Santa’s sleigh would never fall.

But Santa had a message, and it was clear to me. We should all come together to help one another. “Many hands work to be.”

It’s not the gifts, or ribbons, or presents wrapped with flair…it’s the togetherness, selflessness, and kindness that today seem so rare.

We can bring it back. Of this, I’m sure. One step of kindness, one dash of hope, one act to assist. Maybe wonderment really can persist.

When we were all done fixing Santa’s sleigh, his jolly laughter rang out with cheer, as his belly jiggled and his eyes crinkled, “Is there anywhere around here to grab a quick beer?”

We all went with Santa that night, bonding over a beer, toasting our Christmas spirit and our new abundance of holiday cheer.

Santa thanked us, as he sped up, up, and away, I heard him exclaim, and I recall to this day: Keep that holiday cheer always throughout the year and all the good it represents. And as he sped out of sight, I heard the faint whisper…That’s just my two cents.

Merry Christmas to all and to all a goodnight.