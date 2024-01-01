Mount Student Breaks Records at World Para Athletics Championships

Alisha Yocum

Mount St. Mary’s University student Annie Carey made history on her recent trip to the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi, India, where she competed in track and field events. Not only is Carey the first Mountaineer to represent the United States at the championships, but she also brought home a gold and a silver medal, breaking both an American record and a world record in the process.

Born in China and adopted at the age of 21 months by her parents in Idaho, Carey credits her family with fostering her early love of sports.

“As the youngest of four children, my parents always encouraged us to participate in sports to get us out of the house,” Carey said.

Carey was introduced to the para-athletic community at age seven and has been participating in both able-bodied and adaptive sports ever since.

“The moment I realized I could compete in the Paralympic community, it was life-changing,” Carey explained. “Having that in my life was an outlet—it allowed me to embrace who I am.”

While she has also competed in Nordic skiing and swimming, Carey says track and field has always been her true passion. Her love for the sport, combined with Mount St. Mary’s small-school atmosphere, supportive team environment, and strong academics, drew the Midwesterner to Emmitsburg.

During the World Para Athletics Championships, which took place September 27 through October 5, Carey competed in the T44 bracket, where she finished the 100m in 13.45 seconds to earn a silver medal. Then, in the long jump, she jumped 5.20 meters, breaking her own world record. To finish off her events in India, she earned a gold medal in the 200m final with a time of 27.31 seconds, which was a new American record.

Carey’s coach, Josh Poole, made the more than 20-hour journey to India to support her at the Championships.

This spring, Carey will return for her third season with the Mountaineer Track and Field team and says she’s excited to continue competing.

“The best part of being on a college team is that no matter what, I always have a friend in my life,” Carey said. “My teammates are there for me through everything.”

Now a junior, Carey admits it’s sometimes easy to forget the barriers she’s breaking until someone reminds her.

“It’s still hard to grasp that I’m medaling at Worlds and that my name is on the wall,” she said. She hopes her success inspires other para-athletes to chase their dreams. “I want them to see that they can reach their goals and compete at high levels, just like me.”

Carey says she’s grateful for the continued encouragement from her family and friends back home in Idaho, as well as the support she’s received from the Mount community.

“None of these achievements would have been possible without them,” Carey revealed. “I’m thankful that Mount St. Mary’s welcomed me as their first para-athlete.”

Currently majoring in sports management, Carey is uncertain as to what the future may hold for her career, but she is already considering training for the 2028 Paralympic Games to be held in Los Angeles, California.

New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Delhi, India. (Photo by Marcus Hartmann)

Annie Carey, a student at Mount Saint Mary’s University, celebrates with the American Flag after breaking records in track and field at the World Para Athletics Championships.

New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Delhi, India. (Photo by Marcus Hartmann)

Annie Carey competes in the World Para Athletics Championships track event.

Annie Carey poses with her coach, Joshua Poole.