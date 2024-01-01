More Than Antlers

How Hunting Sustains Tradition, Nature, and Families

Alisha Yocum

When I took over the newspaper a year ago, one of the most common questions I heard was, “Are you bringing back the deer hunting photos?”

For years, this was a regular feature in The Catoctin Banner. Why is it so important? Hunting has been a time-honored tradition passed down through generations for thousands of years, and here in Frederick County, that legacy remains strong. By bringing back this feature, we aim to celebrate the pride, benefits, and positive impact hunting has on our community.

Teaching Life Skills

For many hunters, the greatest reward isn’t what they bag—it’s passing down the skill and tradition of hunting to the next generation. Whether it’s teaching children, nieces, nephews, or friends, hunting instills values that last a lifetime. It builds confidence and teaches essential skills like patience, discipline, and perseverance. Studies show that outdoor activities, such as hunting, improve focus, reduce stress, and encourage problem-solving abilities. And because these experiences often involve mentorship from parents or older relatives, they also help strengthen family bonds, making the tradition even more meaningful.

Conservation

And we can’t forget the impact hunters have on conservation and the environment. In 1937, Congress enacted the Pittman-Robertson Wildlife Restoration Act, which required a tax on the purchase of all firearms, ammunition, and archery equipment. The taxes are divided among state agencies and are to be used to support wildlife restoration, conservation, hunter education, and safety programs. In addition, most of the money from hunting licenses is also used for conservation. According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, the Pittman-Robertson Wildlife Restoration Act has provided $25 billion to state wildlife agencies since the bill was passed 87 years ago.1 In 2023, Maryland received $11 million in Pittman-Robertson funds that were generated from hunting license sales in Maryland alone.1

Contrary to what some believe, hunters also help manage deer and other wildlife populations. A healthy deer population size prevents environmental damage. If deer become overpopulated, it leads to ecological imbalances, leading to overgrazing and crop damage, as well as a decline in herd health.

Gun Safety

All hunters are required to complete a hunter’s safety course to obtain a hunting license. This course teaches students how to properly handle a gun, including loading and unloading; how to properly carry a firearm in the field; and how to identify safe zones for firing. Tying into the conservation aspect, this course also teaches students about being a respectful and ethical hunter, as well as basic survival skills in the woods.

A Source of Food

Many hunters rely on venison meat to feed their families throughout the year. In Frederick County, many residents are raised on venison, whether it be bologna, jerky, burger or stew. Venison is low in fat, high in protein, and free of additives compared to store-bought meats—a great source of food for any family. Each harvest can provide approximately 40-60 pounds of meat for families.

National parks, like Catoctin Mountain Park, use hunting to help manage overpopulation of deer, but the deer taken from those hunts get donated back to the local food banks. In 2023, 48,000 meals were provided to families from the seven parks across Maryland, according to the National Park Service.2 Check out the table (shown above) included in a recent press release.

A local non-profit, Farmers & Hunters Helping the Hungry (FHHH), was started at a local church in Washington County and has now grown nationwide. The organization was started by Rick Wilson after he witnessed a woman struggling to load a deer she had found on the side of the road into her car to feed her family. This inspired him to create a program where hunters could donate their harvested game to feed those in need. Since it began in 1997, FHHH has provided 23 million servings of meat to local families in need.

So, yes, it is more than antlers on the wall. While any hunter will admit that he or she hopes they’ll see that “big one” walk by their tree stand, hunting is far more than taxidermy on the wall.

It is important to respect and carry on the tradition of hunting for generations to come, as it will ensure life skills, conservation, and a true impact on our community in more ways than one might imagine.

The National Park Service provided data on the amount of pounds of venison meat donated to local food banks from their white-tail deer management plan.2