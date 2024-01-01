Mike’s Auto Body & Towing Celebrates 35 Years

Mike’s Auto Body & Towing of Thurmont is celebrating 35 years in business this year. Owner Mike Jensen said he found his passion for the industry when he began auto body classes at Linganore High School.

“It was there I discovered a love for craftsmanship and automotive restoration. There is no feeling quite like restoring a damaged vehicle to its original condition,” Jensen expressed.

The shop, which is located at 12917 Catoctin Furnace Road in Thurmont, offers collision, dent and scratch repair, paint matching and refinishing, bumper and panel replacement, as well as 24/7 towing and emergency roadside assistance.

What has led to Mike Jensen’s success over the years? “My approach has always been grounded in common sense; my faith in Jesus Christ; and the ‘Golden Rule,’ which is treating others exactly as I would like to be treated. By committing to these values, we ensure that our work remains professional and impactful.”

This philosophy carries over to his staff, who Jensen states operate like family, with many of them working for the business for over 20 years.

Jensen also prides himself on giving back and supporting many of the local charities in the community.

“The Thurmont community has been wonderful to us. We would like to thank you for trusting us with your vehicles over the last 35 years, and we look forward to serving you for many more to come.”

To find out more about Mike’s Auto Body & Towing services, visit the website at www.mikesautobody.org or follow them on Facebook.

Mike’s Auto Body and Towing, located on Catoctin Furnace Road in Thurmont.