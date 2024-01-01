Midnight Hour Tattoo Opens in Thurmont

Alisha Yocum

Midnight Hour Tattoo, owned by Shawn LaFramboise (pictured right), has opened its doors in downtown Thurmont at 113 East Main Street, offering custom tattoo work in a studio that feels more like an art gallery than a traditional shop.

LaFramboise relocated to Maryland from Maine in mid-2025, and he chose Thurmont as the perfect place to establish his new venture.

“I opened my shop in Thurmont because it reminds me of the small towns of Maine,” LaFramboise said. “I love the small downtown feel and the strong sense of community here.”

This summer marks 23 years of professional tattooing for LaFramboise, along with an additional two years spent apprenticing early in his career. His passion for art began at a young age and never wavered. At 18, in 1998, he began his first tattoo apprenticeship, training for about a year before eventually stepping away from the craft. In 2003, he returned with renewed focus, obtained his license, and has been tattooing professionally ever since.

Midnight Hour Tattoo reflects LaFramboise’s lifelong dedication to art. The studio walls are lined with his original artwork, giving clients a glimpse into the creative mind behind the ink.

LaFramboise is known for his strong, recognizable freehand and custom style, often leaning toward darker-themed art. However, his skillset extends far beyond one aesthetic. He also specializes in realism and portrait work and has developed a strong reputation for detailed cover-up tattoos, helping clients transform or refresh older pieces with carefully designed new artwork.

As the sole artist currently working at Midnight Hour Tattoo, LaFramboise offers a personalized experience, working closely with clients to bring their ideas to life through custom designs.

Midnight Hour Tattoo is open Wednesday through Sunday, typically from 10:00 a.m. to approximately 5:00 p.m., though hours may vary slightly.

To learn more about Midnight Hour Tattoo, follow them on Facebook or Instagram.

Photo shows sample artwork by Shawn LaFramboise, owner of Midnight Hour Tattoo in Thurmont.