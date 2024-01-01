Meritus Fast Lane Care Gets You Treated Quickly

Meritus has a new option for when you need to visit a health care professional in the evening, but don’t necessarily need the Emergency Department.

Meritus Fast Lane Care is open from 5:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. in Suite 147 of the Robinwood Professional Center, located at 11110 Medical Campus Road in Hagerstown. Staffed by physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants, Meritus Fast Lane Care is a great alternative when you need medical attention, but it’s not life-threatening.

“Providing easy access to health care is part of Meritus’ mission,” said Miranda Ramsey, vice president of physician services. “Fast Lane Care meets that mission by offering another option to those who are seeking treatment after hours but don’t need to go to the emergency room.”

Conditions treated at Meritus Fast Lane Care include: minor aches and sprains, cold and flu, sore throat, fever, ear infection, allergic reactions, pink eye, rashes, and insect bites and stings.

For more information on Fast Lane Care, visit www.meritushealth.com/fastlane.