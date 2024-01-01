Luxe Nails Opens in Thurmont

Alisha Yocum

Luxe Nails celebrated its grand opening on August 9. Thurmont’s newest nail salon offers a relaxing atmosphere and tranquil setting for you to be pampered.

The business offers a variety of pedicure packages, manicures, and waxings. Luxe Nails’ Signature Herbal Pedicure includes an aromatic herbal foot soak, an herbal scrub, and hot stone massage, which is sure to allow you to relax and unwind.

Luxe Nails is located at 224 N. Church Street in Thurmont. Business hours are Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.; and Sunday, 10:00 a.m to 4:00 p.m.

For more information, visit their website at thurmontluxenails.com or follow them on social media.

