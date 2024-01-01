Local VFW Pays Tribute to Veterans

The Monocacy Valley VFW Memorial Post 6918 in Harney, Maryland, brought together members from all branches of the military in observance of Veterans Day, November 9.

There was no shortage of patriotism, with the Honor Guard posting colors; the singing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “God Bless America,” led by VFW member Tom Nichols; the members of the Maryland Patriot Guard Riders holding flags; and the participation of the Young Marines.

Post Commander Katie Clothier led the service, stating “Veterans Day is a time to pause, to reflect, and recognize the challenges and sacrifices of veterans who have served, those who continue to serve, and those who have given the ultimate sacrifice while serving their country in the United States Armed Forces.”

The guest speaker was Sergeant Ron Twentey, a highly decorated Korean War Veteran. At age 91, emotions still run strong as Twentey spoke about his time serving during the Korean War. The 20-day trek across the Pacific Ocean was a tough one, and Twentey served under three major generals in his time during the war. Much of his work was top secret, so he cannot speak about it today. Instead, the Sergeant showed a slideshow of powerful images that told the story. Many images included Korean children with soldiers. He said he fondly remembers the children. Many of them were orphans without food, so he would save his oranges and candy that he received to give to them when he could. Twentey and his wife were invited back to South Korea last year, where they were able to tour the country, now filled with high-rises. The comparison images of land covered in ashes to today’s high-rises brought emotions from many of those in attendance.

“This, my friends, is what the American Soldiers did to save a country it did not know and people it had never met.”

Twentey’s lecture ended with the reading of several letters that he received in July from current fourth- and fifth-grade students in South Korea, thanking Korean War Veterans for their service.

Twentey has made it his life’s work to create a Korean War exhibit, which he successfully opened at Ft. Ritchie in Cascade. Twentey, himself, is typically onsite on Fridays to speak with visitors. Although, the Korean War is many times called the ‘Forgotten War,” he hopes his work will ensure that the Korean War Veterans are forgotten no more. The tribute concluded with the laying of the wreaths.

Post Commander Katie Clothier lays wreaths during Monocacy Valley VFW Memorial Post 6918 Veterans Day Tribute.