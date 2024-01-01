Local Plumber Launches Country Plumbing in Thurmont

Country Plumbing owner Josh Lessner, a master plumber with more than 25 years of experience, recently opened his new business in Thurmont.

After spending decades traveling to larger cities for plumbing jobs, Lessner said he was looking for an opportunity to stay closer to home—inspiring the name “Country Plumbing” as a reflection of his local roots and commitment to the community.

The business officially opened in July 2025 and offers both commercial and residential plumbing services, including boilers, water heaters, water treatment systems, sewer repairs, rough-ins, and home remodeling projects.

Lessner said he specializes in tankless water heater systems and hopes to help customers better understand how to properly maintain the systems in order to maximize their lifespan.

“Too often, I see companies install these systems but fail to educate customers on the maintenance and care required,” Lessner said. “Instead of lasting 25 years, the system only lasts five.”

According to Lessner, what sets Country Plumbing apart is its customer service and family-oriented approach. As a small, family-owned business, customers have direct access to a master plumber and can benefit from reasonable rates without the overhead costs associated with larger companies.

Gretchen Lessner, who handles the bookkeeping for the business, said their motto has always been “Faith, Family, and Plumbing,” and ensuring customers receive dependable, quality service remains a top priority.

Country Plumbing is licensed and insured and currently serves Frederick, Washington, Carroll, and Montgomery counties.

For more information, visit Country Plumbing, follow the business on Facebook, call 240-762-0599, or email 4countryplumbing@gmail.com. Josh and Gretchen Lessner own and operate Country Plumbing in Thurmont