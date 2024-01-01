Let’s Talk  Turkey

by Masyn Sanders,

Student Writer

With the Autumn season maturing, leaves are turning brilliant shades of red, orange, and gold. The air becomes cool and crisp, and families across the nation are preparing to celebrate Thanksgiving, a staple of American culture, focused on gratitude and civic reflection. Although the holiday is recognized as a time for family gatherings, a shared feast, and a time to reflect on the many blessings in our lives, many of its defining customs come from historical developments that contrast sharply with popular belief.

The story of Thanksgiving is traced back to 1621, when English colonists at Plymouth, Massachusetts, shared a harvest feast with members of the Wampanoag people. When the Pilgrims arrived on the Mayflower in Plymouth, they were looking for a place to build a community where they could practice their religion freely. Their first winter was difficult, and many became sick or died as a result of freezing weather, diseases, and lack of food. It was during the spring the following year that the Wampanoag stepped in to provide help by showing the settlers how to fish, grow corn, and navigate their new surroundings. The people of Wampanoag had already been living off the land for generations but played a significant role in helping the struggling colonists survive. In the fall of 1621, after a successful harvest, the settlers and the Wampanoag community held a several-day feast celebrating their bountiful harvest. It is believed that a few colonists went out “fowling,” possibly for turkeys, but more likely for geese or ducks. This particular gathering is often remembered as the first Thanksgiving, a day of prayer thanking God for blessings, although it was not called Thanksgiving at that time. It was a celebration of the harvest, but the relationship between the two groups became more complicated in the years that followed.

The institutionalization of Thanksgiving as a federal holiday was largely the result of a decades-long civic campaign. Sarah Josepha Hale, a prominent editor and author of “Mary Had a Little Lamb,” spent 36 years petitioning five successive presidential administrations before President Abraham Lincoln officially proclaimed a National Day of Thanksgiving in 1863 to foster unity during the Civil War. President Lincoln’s mission was to encourage Americans to come together and give thanks despite the challenges facing the country. It was not until Congress officially established Thanksgiving Day as a federal holiday in 1941, celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November.

While there is no definitive proof that turkey specifically was served at the 1621 harvest gathering, the “fowl” that was provided during the first Thanksgiving could have been turkeys, which were plentiful in North America and native to the area. However, as mentioned earlier, historians tend to think it was ducks or geese. Turkeys were large enough to feed a crowd, and thus, became associated with the holiday. Over time, the turkey, whether it be roasted, deep-fried, or grilled, became the centerpiece of the Thanksgiving dinner table. Mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, and warm rolls are some of the dishes served alongside the turkey. And who can forget pumpkin pie for dessert?

As our country became more urban, families throughout began to live further away from one another. Thanksgiving shifted away from being strictly a religious holiday to allow people of every background to gather together to partake in a common tradition. Equally notable are the origins of other iconic holiday traditions such as professional football broadcasts and the annual presidential turkey pardon formalized by President George H.W. Bush in 1989. The tradition of playing football on Thanksgiving originated in 1876, with an undergraduate game between Princeton and Yale. This established an athletic association that predated the founding of the National Football League for decades. Since 1924, the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City has also continued to be a tradition.

In addition to a feast and entertainment, Thanksgiving brought on other customs such as the snapping of the wishbone after the turkey has been carved. In this tradition, two people pull on the ends of the wishbone while they make a silent wish. Whoever ends up with the longer piece when the wishbone breaks is said to have their wish granted. The Thanksgiving holiday allows time to slow down, spend time with family and friends, and appreciate the people and experiences that make life special. Thanksgiving is also a time to remember those who may be struggling. A simple act of kindness, such as volunteering at a local food bank, donating meals to families in need, or helping a neighbor, can make a meaningful difference. Not everyone has a warm home, a table full of food, or nearby family to celebrate with.

Fun fact: the Swanson company introduced us to the modern convenience meal, or “TV dinner.” In 1953, the company overestimated consumer demand for turkey during the Thanksgiving holiday, which resulted in an excess of 260 tons of frozen poultry. To avoid the turkeys thawing and spoiling, as well as a substantial economic loss, the turkeys were stored in ten refrigerated train cars. The cars’ refrigeration system only worked when the railcars were moving. Therefore, the company shuttled the trains back and forth between Nebraska headquarters and the East Coast while top executives came up with a solution for the excess meat.

Swanson salesman, Gerry Thomas, came up with a solution: partitioning the surplus turkey into aluminum trays alongside mashed potatoes and peas, designed to be heated in the oven, thereby introducing the television dinner into American society. It was marketed as a “TV dinner” to capture families sitting around living room televisions and was an immediate success.

As Thanksgiving quickly approaches, I urge you to take a moment to think about what you are thankful for. Maybe it is your family, your friends, your health, or the opportunity to make a difference in your community. Often, the things we take for granted every day are the things worth appreciating the most. As you enjoy your turkey, side dishes, and pumpkin pie, take the time to make wonderful memories with the people around you. Thanksgiving reminds us that there is always something to be thankful for.

Happy Thanksgiving!