by Joan Bittner Fry

The Colemans

Last week, St. John‘s Reformed Church in Sabillasville celebrated a centenarian, LaRue Coleman Black. Many family members, friends, and parishioners were in attendance (pictured above). LaRue wasn’t the only attendee who was 100; her brother, Edward, turned 101 in March of this year. Edward resides in Florida but summers at his home in Sabillasville.

St. John’s is blessed that LaRue attends worship regularly. She sets a good example for all of us.

LaRue’s husband was Jim Black (1922-2003), former mayor of Thurmont for 18½ years. LaRue’s parents were Joe and Easter Coleman. Her siblings are Edward Coleman, Joanne Gaver, Judy Knott, the late Winston Coleman, Margaret Coleman Shilling, and Shirley Coleman Baxter. Thanks, LaRue and your family, who mentored and continue to mentor in ways you can’t realize.

The Bittners

In 1988, my father, Harold Bittner (1912-1989), then 77 years old, planned a family reunion. He called some Bittner cousins in Greencastle, and the first reunion was held that year. My father died just before the second reunion took place in 1989. My mother was Helen Miller Bittner (1911-1978).

Over time, the get-together grew until more than 125 relatives celebrated together.

Then, in the 2000s, the dwindling began. Kids had to play ball on Sunday, and families didn’t take the time; it seemed that family became less important somehow.

After 37 years, there will be no more Bittner reunions. This was the last year. The number of attendees became too small. The remaining reunion funds were donated to the Blue Ridge Summit Free Library. Thanks, Daddy, for the memories you helped us all make.