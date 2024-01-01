Keep Your Pets Safe from the Summer Heat

During the hot summer temperatures, it’s important to remember that pets can overheat. A pet overheating can lead to heatstroke, a life-threatening condition where the body temperature rises to dangerous levels. Here are a few crucial preventative measures you can take to keep your pets safe and healthy in the scorching summer heat: (1) Ensure your pet always has access to fresh, cool water, along with a shaded area to rest; (2) Limit outdoor time and activity in extremely hot weather; (3) Be mindful of hot surfaces like asphalt, which can burn paws; (4) NEVER leave your pet in a parked car, even if the windows are cracked and it’s just for a few minutes.

Be on the lookout for any of the following symptoms of overheating in pets: excessive panting or difficulty breathing, increased heart and respiratory rate, drooling, mild weakness, stupor, or even collapse.

We all love the long days of summer, spending time outdoors with our beloved pets; yet, it’s important to remember that summer comes with its hazards, and our “best buddies” count on us to keep them healthy and safe.