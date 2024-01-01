Howdy Y’all Boutique Opens in Thurmont

By Alisha Yocum

Downtown Thurmont is now the new home of a western boutique at 1 East Main Street. Howdy Y’all Boutique is bringing hats, denim, tops, dresses and country-inspired style to the community. Behind the new storefront is one of Thurmont’s youngest entrepreneurs, 21-year-old Morgan Eyler, whose welcoming smile and enthusiasm greet customers as they step through the door.

Eyler, who started the business online three years ago, has now expanded to the storefront giving customers the convenience of online or in-person shopping. Customers who place orders online have the option for in-store pickup or local delivery.

Eyler said she has always loved western fashion, especially glam western style. She began by creating custom jewelry three years ago, which she still handcrafts today, before adding a Hat Bar and eventually expanding into clothing.

The Hat Bar allows customers to customize western or trucker hats to their style using feathers, patches, pins, charms, hat burnings, flower, bullets, and more!

Eyler said she wants to offer both affordability and a comfortable setting for people to shop. “I don’t want to just be a boutique,” she said. “I want this to be a spot where people can come in, hang out, and chat.”

As a young entrepreneur, Eyler encourages others who dream of owning a business to never give up. She also uses her social media platform to help other small businesses and boutique owners grow their online presence.

If you’re looking for your next outfit—or a one-of-a-kind custom hat—stop by Howdy Y’all Boutique, open Thursday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., or shop online at howdyyallboutique.com.