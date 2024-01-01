Historic Landmark Reopens as The Vault 1891, Bringing New Life to Main Street

Alisha Yocum

After nearly 15 years of vacancy, a beloved Main Street landmark has been brought back to life at 4 West Main Street in Thurmont. Community members gathered with excitement for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony of The Vault 1891, a newly restored event space housed in the former Thurmont Bank building.

Vickie Grinder, economic development manager for the Town of Thurmont, welcomed the crowd and celebrated the long-anticipated reopening. “It’s a proud day for Thurmont,” she said, praising the vision and dedication behind the renovation.

Jerica and Jeremiah Ott, who purchased the building in 2020, spearheaded the extensive restoration, despite facing numerous challenges. They were first drawn to the property by its striking architecture and deep historical roots. The name, The Vault 1891, honors the building’s original purpose: it was home to the Thurmont Bank, beginning in 1891. Today, the old bank vault remains a centerpiece of the new venue, serving as a symbolic and literal connection to the past.

Several former employees of the Thurmont Bank attended the event and were visibly moved by the transformation.

“This building means a lot to me—and to our town,” said Thurmont Mayor John Kinnaird. “Everyone who comes to Thurmont sees this building. I probably have more pictures of it than any other landmark in town.”

Thurmont Chief Administrative Officer Jim Humerick echoed the sentiment, adding, “People don’t talk about this building without using the word iconic—and you maintained that adjective when you did the work here.”

The Vault 1891 now offers a unique, intimate event space for up to 100 guests, ideal for weddings, corporate gatherings, or private celebrations. A curated list of experienced caterers is available for clients to choose from. In addition, the second and third floors have been converted into distinctive apartments that are available for rent, blending historic charm with modern comfort.

For more information, visit thevault1891.com or follow The Vault 1891 on Facebook.



The owners of The Vault 1891, Jerica and Jeremiah Ott, cut the ribbon to celebrate the opening of the new event center and apartments in Thurmont.

Community members enjoy food and drinks during the ribbon-cutting ceremony welcoming The Vault 1891 to Thurmont.

The original vault from the Thurmont Bank, which opened in 1891, serves as a focal point for the event space.