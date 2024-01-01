Heartfelt Homecare Opens, Bringing Compassionate In-Home Care to Northern Frederick County

Alisha Yocum

A new locally owned business is bringing compassionate, dependable in-home care to families in the Northern Frederick County area with the opening of Heartfelt Homecare.

“I wanted to create a service where care truly comes from the heart—where clients feel seen, respected, and treated like family,” Kendra Williams-Ingle said. Williams-Ingle founded the company in August 2025.

Williams-Ingle became a caregiver back in 2013 and discovered how much she liked helping others. From there, it took her on a journey to become a certified nursing assistant (CNA) in 2016, and she has worked in a variety of caretaking environments, including hospitals, nursing homes, home health, and telehealth. Williams-Ingle is also BLS (Basic Life Support) certified.

Heartfelt Homecare offers tailored care, which can include personal care, companionship, meal prep, light housekeeping, medication reminders, transportation, and respite services for families who need an extra hand.

“Our caregivers are dedicated to promoting comfort, safety, and independence—while treating every client with dignity, respect, and genuine care,” Williams-Ingle said.

For more information and to set up services, call 240-698-6472, email heartfelthomecare.kendra@gmail.com, or follow their Facebook page.