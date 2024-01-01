Garrett Joins J&B Real Estate Team

By Alisha Yocum

J&B Real Estate in Thurmont is expanding its team with the addition of its newest agent, Crystal Garrett.

Garrett (pictured right) was born and raised in Frederick County before moving to Carroll County at age 14. She now resides in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania. Her knowledge of the region is an asset, as she works with clients looking to buy or sell a home.

While Garrett is new to the real estate world, she knows how to work hard for her clients. “I know buying a home is a huge step and investment, and I want to be able to help them get the perfect place to call home.”

With her local connections, J&B seemed like the perfect real estate team to join. “I chose J&B as my brokerage since I am familiar with the area and wanted to be with a smaller company that is well known and respected by the community.”

When she isn’t helping clients navigate the real estate market, Garrett enjoys spending time with her husband of 15 years and homeschooling their son. She also stays busy caring for her four dogs, two cats, and chickens.

For those looking to buy or sell a home, Garrett can be reached through the J&B Real Estate office at 301-271-3487, on her cell at 301-992-5994, or by email at crystalgarretthomes@gmail.com.