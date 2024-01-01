From the Mayor

Thurmont

Mayor John Kinnaird

As I write this article, we are in the beginning stages of our first major snowstorm of the year, and probably our biggest storm in several years. It looks like we may be headed into an exceptionally cold and snowy winter. There are steps we should all take when faced with this kind of weather. First and foremost, when the temps drop and it snows or gets icy, stay indoors unless it is absolutely necessary to travel. If you do travel, be sure that your cell phone is fully charged, make sure to let family or friends know where you are going, carry fresh water and blankets in your car, and have bags of sand or kitty litter in your trunk in case you get stuck.

Keep an eye on elderly family members and friends, those who are ill or homebound, and any family or friends with young children. Call them daily to check on how they are doing and offer to get them supplies if necessary.

During snowstorms, the snowplow crews will be out in full force, clearing our streets and roadways. If possible, get your car off the street before the snow starts. This makes the plowing easier and helps to get the entire street cleared off. When you clear your sidewalks and driveways, be sure you don’t throw the snow into the street where the plows will push it back onto your sidewalks. Wait to clean your driveways until the snow plows have completed their work; otherwise, your driveway will get plowed shut again.

If you are going to be shoveling or blowing snow, be sure to be dressed appropriately with layers. Take regular breaks and stay hydrated. The exertion of moving snow can cause medical issues and can be life-threatening.

Make sure your livestock and outdoor pets have plenty of shelter, dry and clean bedding, fresh water, and ample food. When you let your indoor pets out, be sure to keep an eye on them and clean any ice, snow, and salt from their paws and fur when they come in. The pads on your pets’ feet can get chemical burns from ice and snow melt and are susceptible to frostbite injury.

If you are looking for someone to help clear your sidewalks, you can check Facebook or other social media sites to find local individuals and businesses who offer to clear sidewalks and driveways for a fee. If you are physically unable to clear your sidewalks, contact the Thurmont Police Department at 301-271-0905; they have a list of volunteers who may be willing to help.

The most recent weather forecast is forecasting below-freezing temps for at least a week. Prepare your home for these extended cold snaps by opening the cupboard under your kitchen and bathroom sinks to help keep pipes from freezing. You can also let your taps drip, so the water keeps moving. Remember that keeping the faucets open will increase your water and sewer bills, so close them as soon as the threat passes. You can place towels or blankets at the thresholds of exterior doors to keep drafts at bay, and make sure all your windows are closed tight and your curtains closed to help with insulation. Be extremely careful when using any emergency heat sources and candles.

Be sure you have fresh batteries in your flashlights, and keep your electronic devices charged in case you lose power. Thurmont residents can call the town office at 301-271-7313 all day, every day, to report outages. After hours, follow the instructions to talk to one of our after-hours phone assistants. They will ask you to describe your situation and get your address and contact information before alerting our crews to any outages or service interruptions.

Above all, be careful during any upcoming weather situations, be aware of your surroundings, plan appropriately, make sure your cell phone is charged in case you need to call for assistance, and keep fresh batteries in your flashlights.

If you have any questions or concerns, I can be reached at 301-606-9458 or via email at

jkinnaird@thurmont.com.

Emmitsburg

Mayor Frank Davis

We are over halfway through the winter season, and I sure am looking forward to warmer weather. After a disappointing football season, I say, “Let’s go, O’s!”

There are a few projects I need to accomplish before warm weather hits, with the most important being my annual “Spend a Day in Their Shoes.” Beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, March 2, until 8:00 a.m. on March 3, I will be spending 24 hours on the street, collecting food and monetary donations to support the Seton Center, the Emmitsburg Food Bank, and Emmitsburg Elementary School. I hope to bring awareness and assistance to families in our area that are struggling with everyday needs, and in some cases, a place to stay. Again, I will be camped out in front of the Vigilant Hose Company on West Main Street. Please stop by to chat, and if you can, a small donation will go a long way. Last year, we collected 1,500 food items and over $9,000 in monetary donations. Let’s try to beat last year’s totals.

We have received word from the Maryland State Highway Administration that they have completed a study of the intersection at Route 140 and Harney Road. Plans are being designed to take corrective action to reduce accidents in the area. I want to thank Frederick County Councilman Mason Carter for his assistance with this project.

Plans are being developed to renovate the old Emmitsburg Town Hall at 22 East Main Street to create an Emmitsburg Museum and Welcome Center. At the February town meeting, I will be asking for support of this project from the town council, with hopes of the project’s completion by late spring. We will be looking for volunteers to staff the center. If you are interested in volunteering or would like more information, please contact Brandy Malocha at the town office.

The calendar is almost full for organizations to sponsor a “Community Meal Night” in 2026. We still have openings for March and April. If interested, please contact Brandy at the town office.

It wouldn’t be a complete newsletter if I didn’t take a minute to talk about water. Again, last month, we experienced a few days of brown water. There are a few situations that can cause discolored water. They are, of course, a water main break; the use of a fire hydrant; a system failure with a pressure-reducing valve; and a large, unexpected water draw from a customer. We work hard every day to monitor our systems to deliver a great quality of water, but unfortunately, incidents out of our control happen. Just an FYI, our water is sampled and tested daily to ensure you and your family are safe.

We apologize when these situations occur and will continue to take corrective actions to keep disruption to a minimum.

As always, if you have any questions or concerns or just want to chat, please give me a call.

Woodsboro

Burgess Heath Barnes

Greetings! We have made it through the cold month of January, and we are now one month closer to spring, which, like me, I am sure many of you all are looking forward to as well.

This month’s article will be a short one as it has been a quiet few months in town, with very little happening at the last two town meetings. I would like to remind everyone that livestock is not allowed to be kept in town as per the town code. We do allow five chickens per household, but that is all. We have had some issues brought to the town office’s attention regarding some livestock in town. Letters have gone out to those individuals.

I know it’s still early, but food truck owners have been reaching out to me regarding the upcoming food truck nights, which will take place on the second and fourth Mondays of the month beginning in May and running through September. If you own a food truck and wish to be put on the calendar, please reach out to me, as spots are filling up quickly. Commissioner Hahn-Kline has also had someone reach out wishing to hold a farmer’s market in the summer at the park. We are hoping this works out, and some local farmers can sell some of their goods in a local setting this summer.

Mark your calendar for the annual Easter Egg Hunt, hosted by the Woodsboro Volunteer Department, which will take place this year on March 28 at 2:00 p.m. in the park. Look for the advertisement in the March issue. We will begin accepting candy donations at the town office beginning March 1 to stuff the eggs with if you would like to donate any. Last year, we stuffed over 4,500 eggs for the kids to hunt.

As always, I encourage everyone to support Glade Valley Community Services (GVCS) if you have clothes or food donations, as they are always in need of items for members of the community. For more information, please contact GVCS by email at gvcs.inc@verizon.net or by calling 301-845-0213.

If you have any questions, concerns, complaints, or compliments, please feel free to reach out to me at hbarnes@woodsboro.org or by phone at 301-401-7164. Woodsboro town meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month at 7:00 p.m. In addition, planning and zoning (P&Z) meetings are at 6:00 p.m. on the first Monday of the month, as needed. If you have an item for the agenda, it needs to be submitted 14 days before the P&Z meeting. The current location for meetings is the St. John’s United Church of Christ, located at 8 N. 2nd Street, Woodsboro, MD 21798. The public is always invited