From the Mayor

THURMONT

Mayor John Kinnaird

Kids are back in school, so please be aware of them going to and coming from school. This means kids crossing streets without looking both ways and sometimes riding their bikes in travel lanes or darting out from between cars. If we all pay attention, we can make sure our kids get to school safely. Also, be sure to watch for school buses stopping to pick up or drop off children. Maryland law requires us to stop for school buses when their red flashing lights are on. It is illegal to pass a school bus in either direction when the lights are flashing on all roads.

The tennis courts in Community Park are now open for both tennis and pickleball play. The new lights make it possible to play well into the evening. Town staff recently installed a new walkway connecting the tennis courts with the tennis court parking lot. There are pickleball nets available in the locked toolbox at the lower entrance to the courts. Contact the town office for access to the nets.

Work is underway on the new pedestrian bridge at the rear of Community Park, connecting with West Main Street. This is part of the Gateway Trail system and will allow access to the Federal and State Park trails from within Community Park. Thurmont is working with Catoctin Mountain Park and Cunningham Falls State Park to encourage hikers and bikers to utilize our parks and trail systems.

Work on the new water pump station in Radio Lane continues. When completed, this project will ensure an ample water supply for the high-pressure system that serves the Eyler Road and Catoctin Heights neighborhoods. This addition will permit the repair and maintenance of the water tank and well on Eyler Road without interrupting service.

The Thurmont and Emmitsburg Community Show will be held the weekend of September 5, 6, and 7. Be sure to stop at Catoctin High School (CHS) that weekend to see the many agriculture displays by the CHS Future Farmers of America and 4H organizations. There will also be displays of local crafts, homemaking, canning, art, photography, dance, martial arts, and others. The Barnyard Rodeo and Pet Contest are a big draw and are fun to watch. Join us for the opening ceremony on Friday evening in the CHS auditorium. The Community Show is presented by the Thurmont Grange, Catoctin FFA Chapter, Catoctin FFA Alumni & Supporters, the Maryland State Grange, and the Maryland Agricultural Fair Board.

As always, I can be reached by phone or text at 301-606-9458 or by email at jkinnaird@thurmont.com.

Emmitsburg

Mayor Frank Davis

Here we are again! The kids are back in school, fall activities are about to kick off, and one of the most beautiful times of the year is about to take color. I apologize for not having an article in last month’s paper, but time got away from me, and I took a vacation or two. I’m back refreshed, recharged, and ready to begin my third year as mayor of Emmitsburg.

I want to start with an update and an apology to the residents of the DePaul Street area. The water and sewer line project has taken quite a bit longer than expected. We have discovered that when we work in what I call “Old Town Emmitsburg,” you are never sure what you will find when working on the infrastructure, mainly when it comes to water and sewer. The original project was designed just to replace water lines, but during construction, it was discovered that the homes on DePaul Street did not have sewer cleanouts. The town council made a great business decision to add the cleanouts while the street was dug up. Sounds easy until you discover that several homes were on one sewer line. Some lines ran through several properties. Well, you get the picture. We are heading down the home stretch, and when the project is complete, I promise a ribbon-cutting with coffee and donuts included.

We have had complaints throughout the town regarding speeding. Unfortunately, this is not only an Emmitsburg problem but also a nationwide problem. Everyone is in a hurry, and instead of leaving a little early, the choice, too often, is to just drive faster. I have asked town staff to apply for grants for speed signs, and we will be working with the Maryland State Highway Administration to seek additional solutions. Unfortunately, our two major traffic arteries through town are state highways; so, in a way, our hands are tied. We have asked our resident deputies to increase speed patrols, so if you happen to meet one of the fine officers, please greet them with a smile.

This month brings lots of activities to the area, so get out and enjoy all our community has to offer. The Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show (one of my favorites) will be held September 5-7 at Catoctin High School. The anniversary of the canonization of Elizabeth Ann Seton will have a special weekend full of activities during September 12-15. Fall sports for both high school and recreational leagues are kicking off, along with several big baseball tournaments in town. There is a lot to do, and I hope to see you there.

Finally, I would like to congratulate the Vigilant Hose Company Auxiliary on celebrating its 50th anniversary. This group of women and men continues to serve our community by supporting our First Responders during emergency and training events, as well as being a major financial supporter. Their contributions are the reason that our fire department can continue to provide outstanding service to Emmitsburg and the surrounding communities.

As always, if you have any questions or concerns, please reach out, so we can discuss them. You can always contact the Town Office to set up a meeting or give me a call.

Woodsboro

Burgess Heath Barnes



Summer is coming to an end, even though it doesn’t feel like it. This month will mark the first day of fall, and cooler temperatures will arrive. I dislike seeing summer go, but I’m also happy to be in an area where we do get to experience all four seasons.

At our August 12 meeting, we discussed and voted on repaving Adams Street, based on the state it has gotten into over the years. Over the next couple of months, you will see the work begin, so be prepared for possible detours on that street and part of town. We also repaired one of the sinkholes in town, but we still have two more to repair that unfortunately developed within the stormwater drains when we experienced heavy rains in the spring. These will also cause some possible detours over the next few weeks as they are repaired. I announced at the meeting that on August 6, the town received $193,274.61 grant from the state toward reimbursement for the town hall. We received the $400,000 state grant reimbursement on August 14. So, to date, that is almost $600,000 received toward the town hall. Regarding the town hall, the tentative completion date appears to be in early October. I hope for next month’s article to have the date for the grand opening.

Our second and fourth Monday food trucks in the park have been a great success. They will run through September. Our first movie in the park was also a success, with about 75 people in attendance. Look for the next one in the spring. We are also actively planning Woodsboro Days, which will be on October 18, from Noon to 5:00 p.m. This year, we have added a petting zoo, pumpkin painting, face painting, and more for the kids. In addition, we will once again have bands on the stage all day, food trucks, beer, wine, and a moonshine garden for the adults. We will also have a vendor section again this year. So, if you are a vendor, please reach out to me to secure your spot, as we limit it to the first 20 vendors. Look for the advertisement in October’s edition.

Questions have been asked about the pond, and we are awaiting estimates for that to see if it is in line with the amount of grant we have received for it; we hope to have more information shortly. Over the next several weeks, the bathroom being built with grant money on the east side of the park will be completed. In addition, lighting will be added to that side of the park, along with the stage, with additional grant money that we have received. The goal is to have all the lighting and the bathroom completed before this year’s Woodsboro Days Festival.

As always, I encourage everyone to support Glade Valley Community Services (GVCS) if you have clothes or food donations, as they are always in need of items for members of the community. For more information, please contact GVCS by email at gvcs.inc@verizon.net or by calling 301-845-0213.

If you have any questions, concerns, complaints, or compliments, please feel free to reach out to me at hbarnes@woodsboro.org or by phone at 301-401-7164.

Woodsboro town meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month at 7:00 p.m. In addition, planning and zoning meetings are at 6:00 p.m. on the first Monday of the month, as needed. If you have an item for the agenda, it needs to

be submitted 14 days before the P&Z meeting. The current location for meetings is the St. Johns United Church of Christ, located at 8 N. 2nd Street, Woodsboro, MD 21798. The public is always invited to attend.



