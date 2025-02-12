From the Mayor

Thurmont

Mayor John Kinnaird

Can you believe that it’s February already? The winter has been hitting us pretty hard with the snowfall and freezing temperatures; hopefully, it will warm up a little for us. When the temperatures drop, please watch family, friends, and neighbors to ensure they are safe and warm. Make sure your outdoor pets have dry bedding, fresh water, and food. Dress appropriately with several layers, including hats and gloves. If you have any cold-weather clothing items you no longer wear, please donate them to the Thurmont Clothes Closet. Also, remember to donate non-perishable food items, baby food, diapers, toiletries, and personal care items to the Thurmont Food Bank. Our neighbors, friends, and families in need will appreciate your generosity.

Here are updates on several projects in Thurmont. The Tennis Court at Community Park will be completed in early summer. We will be soliciting bids to complete the project shortly. We apologize for the delay in finishing the court. The North Church Street infrastructure project is complete except for the final blacktop work. The State Highway Administration plans to complete the blacktop sometime in April or early May. Work will begin this summer on the Water Pumping Station on Radio Lane. The project will connect the high-pressure and low-pressure water systems. This will allow water to flow between both systems and will provide improved service when well, pump, or valve system repairs are needed. The repairs to the wastewater line, running from Thurmont Blvd. to the wastewater treatment plant, will be completed shortly. The project included the replacement of the manholes on the line from Weis Market to the main wastewater line into the treatment plant. The remaining work includes lining the pipes between the manholes and repairing the surface impact during construction. The planning is progressing on the water filtration units at our wells. The funding for these units will come from Maryland Department of the Environment Grants and monetary damages resulting from our participation in legal action against manufacturers of the contaminants. We are anticipating the receipt of $1,000,000 in funding to work on Carroll Street. This funding is realized through the hard work of our State Delegation and will be coming from a Federal Grant. We hope to rebuild the damaged sections of Carroll Street and install needed infrastructure elements.

I am proud to announce that The Thurmont Police Department is now fully staffed. All of our Officers and civilian staff are well-trained and experienced. Our community enjoys 24-hour police staffing and patrol. I want to congratulate our Police Department for the outstanding service and peace of mind they provide our community.

I also want to thank our Public Works Department for their dedication to keeping our streets clear of snow and for their response to water and wastewater emergencies. On the weekend of January 25 and 26, there were two major water line breaks. Our Waste Water, Streets and Parks, and Water Departments responded to each emergency and worked diligently to repair the breaks. The snow crews were right on top of the snow and clearing our streets. They work long and hard to make sure our streets are passable. If possible, please make sure your cars are off the streets when we have snow, so our crews can clear the streets.

Please contact me at 301-606-9458 or [email protected] with any questions, concerns, or recommendations.

Emmitsburg

Mayor Frank Davis

It seems like Old Man Winter has decided to stick around for a while. The past two months remind me of winters of the past in the 1970s and 80s. I guess we will see what the next two months have to offer.

Speaking of winter, I want to share with you my message pertaining to what to expect when the Maryland State Police activate the Snow Emergency Plan. While some see this as extreme, I find it necessary to ensure our crews can keep our streets open to prevent our town from becoming paralyzed during major snow events.

Thank you to everyone who has been following the Snow Emergency Plan over the past two winter seasons. Your cooperation greatly helps our crews do their jobs efficiently!

Unfortunately, some residents continue to park on the streets during snow emergencies, creating challenges for our snow removal efforts.

For those unfamiliar with the Snow Emergency Plan, please:

• Visit the town website.

• Use the My Emmitsburg app.

• Call the town office at 301-600-6300 for assistance.

Effective immediately, vehicles that remain on the streets during the activation of the Snow Emergency Plan will be ticketed and/or towed in accordance with state and local laws.

It is with regret that I take this action, but it has become necessary to ensure the safety and efficiency of our snow removal operations.

If you need assistance relocating your vehicle before the storm arrives, please contact the town office at 301-600-6300.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

For some good news: In December, the town began an initiative to bring the nonprofit groups and civic organizations together to meet to discuss ways to make our organization stronger and support our residents. The group has been very proactive, and several projects are moving full steam ahead.

A community calendar has been developed where you can find upcoming events and services. Each organization is responsible for posting its events to make this an easy one-stop shop to view happenings around Emmitsburg. You can find the calendar at http://calendar.google.com/calendar/u/1/r?pli=1.

A workgroup has been established to plan and provide hot meals for community members in need. This important project is still in the early stages, and we look forward to sharing more updates in the coming months.

Next Meeting Details:

Date: February 12, 2025

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Town office

We encourage all organizations within the 21727 zip code to join us and collaborate on this meaningful effort.

As always, we are committed to exploring new opportunities and initiatives to enhance our community. If you have ideas or suggestions, please don’t hesitate to share them. Together, we can continue to grow and improve Emmitsburg!

Woodsboro

Burgess Heath Barnes

Greetings! Hopefully, everyone is staying warm. If you enjoy the snow, I hope you are enjoying this weather. I have had enough snow and winter already, even though it’s only February. I am ready for spring and summer.

Due to scheduling conflicts, our monthly meeting for February has been changed to February 4 at 7:00 p.m. instead of February 11, which is the typical date of the second Tuesday of the month for the town’s monthly meeting.

Due to requests from some town residents, the decision was made to have a working budget meeting at the March meeting. Although the town code as written does not require this extra step, I have decided to have an open meeting with the budget visible on a screen for all to see as the council goes over the budget. The council will vote on the budget at the April meeting.

Reminder that town elections are coming up on May 10, from 8:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. The burgess, as well as two council member seats, will be up for election. All nominees to be on the ballot will take place at the April 8 meeting. If you have lived within the town limits for at least 12 months and wish to run for office, you must be nominated at this meeting to be on the ballot. Nominations can be made by any other town resident. If you have questions about the requirements or the positions, please reach out to me or Mary at the town office.

As always, I encourage everyone to support Glade Valley Community Services (GVCS) if you have clothes or food donations, as they are always in need of items for members of the community. For more information, please contact GVCS by email at [email protected] or by calling 301-845-0213.

If you have any questions, concerns, complaints, or compliments, please feel free to reach out to me at [email protected] or by phone at 301-401-7164.

Woodsboro town meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month at 7:00 p.m. In addition, planning and zoning meetings are at 6:00 p.m. on the first Monday of the month, as needed. If you have an item for the agenda, it needs to be submitted 14 days before the P&Z meeting. The current location for meetings is the St. Johns United Church of Christ, located at 8 N. 2nd Street, Woodsboro, MD 21798. The public is always invited to attend.