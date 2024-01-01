From the Mayor

Thurmont

Mayor John Kinnaird

October was Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Town of Thurmont, with the help of local businesses and residents, has been raising funds for the Gateway to the Cure. This effort supports the Patty Hurwitz Breast Cancer Fund at Frederick Health Hospital. The funds raised help local cancer patients with treatment and support, as well as cancer treatment research and development. Cancer is a disease that can impact each of us, either directly or through a family member or friend. Early diagnosis and treatment are imperative in the fight against cancer. If you have any medical issues that you think may be cancer-related, please seek help as soon as possible. Today’s treatments have increased the survival rates for the majority of cancers. The daily advances in treatments offer new avenues of hope for anyone with cancer. A treatment developed for one cancer can also help with other cancers. In my case, I have had skin cancer for about 40 years and have taken breast cancer drugs and immunotherapy developed to treat other cancers. These treatments can and do provide treatment for a wide range of cancers. Your participation in the Thurmont Gateway to the Cure will help treat and comfort many of our family, friends, and neighbors. I want to personally thank each and every one who has helped with this effort.

Halloween is always a great holiday in Thurmont. There are lots of Halloween events, including Trunk or Treat at Community Park, Trick or Treating, and several business and organization-hosted events. Thanks to all those who helped make Halloween a fun evening for our little Ghouls and Goblins.

The month of November brings cooler temperatures, increased rainfall, the possibility of frost and snow, and Thanksgiving. In the spirit of Thanksgiving, let’s support the good work of the Thurmont Food Bank and Thurmont Clothes Closet. Many in our community can’t purchase nutritious meals. Your donation of non-perishable foods or cash to the Thurmont Food Bank can help ensure our neighbors have access to nutritious food during these cold months. You can also donate personal items like soap, shampoo, toilet paper, deodorant, diapers, and other items. The Thurmont Food Bank is located at 10 Frederick Road. The Thurmont Clothes Closet will appreciate your donations of warm clothing, including coats, hats, and gloves for children and adults. Your donations are distributed free of charge to those in need of clean, wearable clothing. The Clothes Closet is located at the Thurmont United Methodist Church at 13880 Long Road.

The Town of Thurmont will be lighting our Community Christmas Tree and street decorations on Saturday, November 28, at 6:00 p.m. You are invited to join us for this annual tradition at Mechanicstown Square Park. Please be sure to take a drive through Community Park to enjoy the business Christmas displays beginning on November 28.

On Saturday, December 5, from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., we will be holding Christmas in Thurmont! There will be games, crafts, prizes, and a visit from Santa. The activities will be held at the Guardian Hose Company Station on North Church Street. Be on the lookout for additional information and times as we get closer to the event. Santa will be at the Thurmont Regional Library at 1:00 p.m. on December 5 to read T’was the Night Before Christmas to all the girls and boys.

Karen and I hope each of you has a very happy Thanksgiving with family and friends! I can be reached at 301-606-9458 or by email at jkinnaird@thurmont.com.



Emmitsburg

Mayor Frank Davis

As I begin my second term as mayor of Emmitsburg, I want to thank everyone who has helped make the past three years successful. Without you, along with our dedicated staff and commissioners, it would have been impossible to accomplish the many projects and tasks that have helped to make Emmitsburg a better place to live, work, and visit.

I want to thank Commissioner Valerie Turnquist for her three years of service on the Emmitsburg Town Council. Commissioner Turnquist spent countless hours behind the scenes, researching issues, exploring alternative solutions, and bringing a fresh perspective to our local government. I appreciate her dedication and look forward to working with her in the future.

I also want to extend a warm welcome to our newly elected commissioner, Mike Myers. This will be Mike’s first term serving the citizens of Emmitsburg, and I look forward to his fresh perspective and leadership. Welcome to the team, Mike!

Work has begun on North Seton Avenue. On the first day, the contractor discovered old piping that was not included in our records, delaying the project by several days. I have complete confidence in Huntzberry Brothers and look forward to seeing the project take shape.

As we continue our strong partnership with Mount St. Mary’s University, we have an exciting event to announce. Friday, November 20, will be Emmitsburg Night as the Mount hosts Western Michigan in men’s basketball. The evening will feature discounted ticket prices and a halftime show, featuring “Mutts Gone Nuts.” I hope to see many of you there!

This year, I had the opportunity to assist in the “Command Center” for the Catoctin Colorfest. The Town of Thurmont should be very proud of its police department, maintenance team, and Chief Administrative Officer Jim Humerick. Despite the rain on Sunday, the event was a great success, as always. The planning, attention to detail, and coordination among the safety teams were truly impressive. I want to thank the Town of Thurmont for giving me the opportunity to assist and learn more about what it takes to coordinate such a large event.

As always, if you have any questions or concerns, or simply want to chat, please give me a call. I am always happy to hear from you!