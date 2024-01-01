From the Mayor

Thurmont

Mayor John Kinnaird

Here we are heading into October. Where has the year gone? School is back in session, Labor Day has passed, cooler days are here, and the leaves will soon be changing. One of the best things about living in this area is the experience of enjoying four distinctive seasons and the wonderful changes they bring.

It seems like just yesterday that the first of the 2026 Thurmont Main Street Farmers Market kicked off the season, and the last one was just held on Saturday, September 26! A big thank you to all the vendors and guests who made this the best Farmers Market season so far. I am already looking forward to next year’s market!

This year is Thurmont’s 275th Anniversary, and we celebrated with a weekend of events on September 26-27. On Saturday, we had a Then and Now event, featuring photographs and artifacts from our history. The Thurmont Historical Society displayed land documents from the very early 1800s. Nancy Rice provided old receipts from local businesses, documents from when she worked for the town, and an amazing model train. The train was built by Thurmont blacksmith John Kesselring in 1929. The model is a replica of one of the original steam locomotives that ran on the Monocacy Valley Railroad, the predecessor of the Hagerstown and Frederick Railway. Saturday’s event featured presentations from our Representatives William Valentine, William Wivell and Senator Paul Corderman, Councilman Mason Carter. The chairman of the Thurmont 275th Anniversary planning organization, Dominic Curcio, gave an inspiring speech and then read a proclamation from the Governor congratulating Thurmont on its 275th Anniversary. I want to thank everyone who attended our 275th events and all of our volunteers.

On Sunday, September 27, the Gold Star Memorial was unveiled in Thurmont’s Memorial Park. This memorial honors the families whose daughters and sons have made the ultimate sacrifice in the Armed Services of our nation. The placement of this memorial was conceived by Julie Anne Robinson El-Taher and was supported by the Thurmont Lions Club. The memorial was made possible by generous donations from local individuals, businesses, and organizations. The unveiling was a very solemn event, with many Gold Star family members in attendance. Several speakers related personal stories and spoke of the debt our nation owes the families for their sacrifices. Everyone is invited to visit Thurmont Memorial Park and to view the Gold Star Memorial.

The Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show was a great community event, offering a look at local agriculture, home crafts, baking and canning talent, and many interesting displays. The show started with a remembrance of Rodman Myers on Friday evening. Rodman has been a critical part of the Community Show since day one, and his passing was felt by all those who had participated over the past 70 years and all the guests over those many years. It was strange being at the show and not seeing Rodman; he was always there working hard to make sure the show went off without a hitch. It says a lot about Rodman, his family, the volunteers, and participants that the Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show has achieved 70 years of success and is the largest community agricultural show in Maryland! The Community Show will carry on as new generations step up to support this amazing event. But at its heart, the memory of Rodman will live on as his legacy to the community he loved so much.

The Thurmont Community Parking Lot do-over is coming to completion. The lot has been redesigned, allowing for an additional 14 parking spaces. There are areas for trees and other plantings, and the entire lot will be laid out with freshly painted lines. One important change to watch for is the new full stop sign at the South Center Street and Park Lane intersection. Changes to the sidewalks at the intersection have resulted in the change to a full stop sign. I want to thank Thurmont staff member Jim Rice for the planning and design of the much improved Thurmont Municipal Parking lot.

Colorfest is almost here! I hope we have good weather, all of our non-profits do great, and that everyone finds the perfect whatever it is they are looking for.

I can be reached at 301-606-9458 or by email at jkinnaird@thurmont.com.

Emmitsburg

Mayor Frank Davis

This month, I am writing from 30,000 feet in the air, flying from Baltimore to Indianapolis for some football. Let’s see if my writing skills are better at a high altitude.

This will be the second time I have flown on 9/11, and the atmosphere in the airport is very somber. While waiting for my morning flight, I could remember exactly where I was 25 years ago. I was sitting in the Emmitsburg Family Barbershop when the news broke. Just as Jamie was finishing my haircut, the second plane hit the towers. My work pager went off to call in immediately. At that time, I was working as a firefighter at Fort Detrick, and we were also responsible for Site R. My chief asked me to stay in Emmitsburg to coordinate air traffic coming into the National Emergency Training Center. It was a day I will never forget.

The other thing I will never forget is how our country pulled together. Differences were forgotten. There was no separation between Republicans and Democrats. Strangers became friends, and within hours, the world was different. I would give anything for people to be who they were on September 12, 2001.

As construction begins on North Seton Avenue, I know some of you will experience some inconveniences over the next few months. Our staff will do everything possible to keep the issues to a minimum and work with you to make the upcoming months bearable. I just ask that you please be polite to the contractors and our staff. If you want to yell, I’m your guy!

I want to thank our citizens who have been stepping forward to serve on town committees and boards. We still have a few openings, so visit the town website and contact our staff to fill a vacancy.

There are two dates to remember in the upcoming months: October 17 is our Fall Festival in the Park. Lots of activities are planned, and the big event is music by the Reagan Years; November 20 will be “Emmitsburg Night” at the Mount St. Mary’s Men’s Basketball game. More information will be forthcoming, so save the date.

As always, if you have any questions or concerns, or just want to chat, please give me a call.