From the Mayor

Thurmont

Mayor John Kinnaird

School is back in session. Please be aware of children crossing the streets and intersections, because they may not be watching for traffic as they should. Children will be walking, riding bikes, and possibly riding scooters. Also, keep in mind Maryland laws regarding passing school buses. In almost every instance, when a school bus is flashing its red lights, you are required to stop when approaching the bus in either direction. The only exception is on divided highways like Rte. 15; in that case, only traffic going in the same direction as the bus is required to stop. Be especially mindful of children crossing the street in front of the school bus when the red lights are flashing and the stop sign is displayed. There are heavy fines for not obeying the school bus red lights and stop signs. Slowing down and paying additional attention when you see a school bus is always a good idea.

This year marks the 275th Anniversary of the founding of the Town of Thurmont. The earliest settlers arrived and built homes in 1751, choosing the area because of the many streams and arable land well suited for farming and orchards. Several farms, orchards, mills, and small factories soon opened, and the town was officially incorporated as Mechanicstown in 1831. The name was selected because of the number of small tool manufacturing shops and industries. In 1871, the Western Maryland Railway (WMRR) arrived in Mechanicstown, as construction progressed toward Hagerstown and West.

The WMRR brought additional growth and businesses to Mechanicstown, including several hotels, boarding houses, a canning factory, agricultural mills, warehouses, lumber mills, cigar making, coffin and furniture manufacturing, potteries, and other businesses. One of the biggest changes the town faced due to the arrival of the railroad was a request to change its name. The railroad served communities with names similar to Mechanicstown and, wanting to eliminate confusion on their route, asked for the town to change its name. After a competition, the name Blue Mountain City was selected, and promptly turned down by either the Post Office or the railroad due to the length of the name. There are two separate lines of thought as to which entity refused the name. Another vote was taken, and Thurmont was selected. This name was coined by the local newspaper editor, Mr. Cassell; he said the name was a combination of words meaning Through the Mountain. The new name was approved by the Maryland Legislature and adopted in 1894. Today, Thurmont retains the charm of a small community and welcomes many tourists, hikers, bicyclists, and day-trippers. The beautiful parks, playing fields, businesses, State and Federal parklands, orchards, farms, and twisting mountain roads attract many to our beautiful corner of Maryland.

We are holding several events in honor of our 275th Anniversary, including a community picnic on Sunday, September 27, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., at the Community Park. On Saturday, September 26, there will be a “Then and Now” program at the GHC Activities Building, where local photos and artifacts will be displayed. Residents are encouraged to contact the town office if they have something of interest or photos to display during the event. On September 8, a showing of the movie Thurmont On Parade will be held at the Town Office, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Several local history books will also be available to view. There are commemorative blankets, coins, and t-shirts for sale at the Thurmont Historical Society and the Town Office. Everyone is welcome to attend the events and share in the 275th Anniversary of our Gateway Heritage!

The Thurmont Municipal Parking lot will be undergoing a complete renovation over the next month. Improvements include additional parking spaces, easier access, landscaping, and seating. Watch for announcements regarding the progress on the town website and Facebook page.

The Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show will be held on September 11-13 at Catoctin High School. I will see you there!

I can be reached at 301-606-9458 or at jkinnaird@thurmont.com.

Emmitsburg

Mayor Frank Davis

Where did the summer go? It does not seem possible that when I finish writing this month’s column, I am going to take my grandson for his back-to-school haircut. Is it just me, or does it seem the kids are having their summer taken away? They are being cheated out of almost three weeks of enjoying great weather, vacations with their families, and just time to be kids. Our children will be back in the classrooms 21 days before Labor Day, two days before the start of the Little League World Series, and three weeks before the town pool closes for the summer. As you can tell, this one has me a little fired up.

I have been doing some research, and if I am correct, the 180 days of mandatory school days is set by the State of Maryland. This could be adjusted. Back in the days before schools were closed for every holiday under the sun, the 180 was manageable. But now with all the closures, it seems like a five-day school week is fewer than not. I’m sure there are several ways to address this concern, but in my opinion, the easiest is this: Trust our teachers! They have the curriculum that needs to be taught during the year. Start school the Tuesday after Labor Day and end the first week of June. I repeat: TRUST OUR TEACHERS!

September is the start of the busy fall season with the Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show, high school sports, the Great Frederick Fair, and many other events. Please take the time to attend these functions. There are a lot of folks who spend countless hours planning these events for your enjoyment.

I know it is two months away, but I want to remind you of our Emmitsburg Fall Festival on October 17. There will be tons of activities and fun throughout the day. Music is provided by The Reagan Years. Save the date.

This month’s column is a little shorter than normal since I’m typing with one hand. That’s a story for another time. But as always, if you have any questions or concerns or just want to chat, please give me a call.