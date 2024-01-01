From the Mayor

Thurmont

Mayor John Kinnaird

This year, the Town of Thurmont celebrates its 275th anniversary; and, yes, we are 25 years older than the United States of America. Way back in 1751, our forefathers decided to settle here because of the running streams, ample wildlife, and rich soils. After several years, the community adopted the name Mechanicstown in recognition of the many small workshops, mills, and tanneries that had sprung up along Hunting Creek and Owens Creek.

In the 1870s, the railroad arrived in Thurmont and brought with it many changes, the biggest of which was the request to change our name. In 1894, by an act of the Maryland General Assembly, our town was renamed Thurmont. The railroad heralded the growth of businesses served by rail as well as an expansion of summer homes and vacation destinations. The Hagerstown and Frederick Railroad arrived in the early 1900s, offering easy transportation from Thurmont to Frederick, Hagerstown, and all the stops in between. The H&F Tolley served our community through both great wars before succumbing to the automobile and closing for good in 1956. The Western Maryland served our businesses and provided express passenger service to Baltimore, Hagerstown, and beyond before it, too, cut passenger and then freight service in the early 1960s. All the modes of transportation we have adopted, starting with horses, to trains, trolleys, buses, and automobiles, have had a large impact on our community. We started as a small wilderness outpost with self-sufficient shops then became a powerhouse of local buisnesses that employed hundreds of local workers and manufactured goods shipped across the country and have now become a bedroom community for residents that work down the road. Although we have seen many changes over the past 275 years, we are still a community that values small-town living and supports our local organizations, schools, sports teams, churches, businesses, and, most importantly, our fellow residents.

As we celebrate our 275th Anniversary, I invite each of you to explore our shared history. There are great resources available in the Thurmont Historical Society and the Thurmont Regional Library. I recommend reading George Wireman’s book, Gateway to the Mountains, available in print or online at emmitsburg.net. The Historical Society printed a small booklet several years ago titled Thurmont, A Guide to Its Homes and Buildings, giving a wonderful background of many of the buildings in Thurmont’s downtown. If you are a trolley fan, there is a wonderful book about the H&F Railway and how it served Thurmont called The Blue Ridge Trolley. I also invite you to visit my photo website at thurmontimages.com, for over 6,000 views of Thurmont and the surrounding area from the 1890s onward. There are several great old films, including Thurmont on Parade from the mid-1940s showing scenes from around Thurmont. Also available are a couple of short films featuring the Western Maryland and Hagerstown & Frederick rail lines. We are planning several evenings to view these books and films, so watch for those dates coming soon.

There are also many local sites to visit and explore, including the Catoctin Furnace Iron Works, our amazing orchards and farmland, two wonderful State and Federal parks, and our beautiful welcoming streets filled with small town life. You can also visit local churches that have played a significant role in our community’s success. They include Apples Church, Trinity United Church of Christ, St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, The Graceham Moravian Church, Wellers Church, and others. History lies within the walls and grounds of each of these houses of worship. A visit to the Thurmont Main Street Center on Water Street will bring you into the old Moravian Church building, constructed in the late 1800s.

We are planning a large community picnic on September 27, at the Community Park. There will be demonstrations, games, food and drink, and a fun time for all. Be sure to bring your friends and family to this community event. There will also be other small events scheduled in the coming weeks. Several 275th souvenirs will be available in the coming weeks, including a re-issue of the popular Thurmont Blanket, featuring local buildings and scenes.

I hope you take the time to learn about our shared history and join us as we celebrate 275 Years of Gateway Heritage.

Questions or comments? I can be reached a 301-606-9458 or by email at jkinnaird@thurmont.com.

EMMITSBURG

Mayor Frank Davis



I am writing this month’s newsletter from Sandbridge Beach in Virginia. If you have never had the opportunity to visit this small island of paradise, you should add this to your bucket list. While small, it has the amenities you need for the perfect vacation. My favorite part of the day is heading to the mom-and-pop grocery store around 5:30 a.m. to get freshly made donuts. The kids give me their orders the night before, and the donuts are on the table waiting for them to get their day started. The smiles are worth

a million dollars.

So, what is happening around town?

I am happy to report that our water supply sustained very well

throughout the hot temperatures and the lack of rain during the months of June and early July. Rainbow Lake stayed at the spillway level, as the small streams continued to run on the top of the mountain.

You will notice that we have installed several “speed reminder” devices around town. We are taking steps to deter speeding, and these devices are just one of several steps that will be implemented in the coming months.

With the approval from the town commissioners, the town is exploring

the possibility of purchasing the property at 304 East Main Street. We are applying for grant funding to make the purchase. I feel that this property could have a major impact by bringing a refreshed look and additional business to the east side of town. I will keep you updated on the progress.

We have just received the project schedule for the North Seton Avenue construction project. Work will begin September 8, which is four months later than expected. The good news is that the project is scheduled to be

completed by the end of September. If all goes as planned, the project will be wrapped up in 12 months instead of the 18-month projected schedule. A copy of the timeline will be posted soon.

Please keep October 17 open on your calendar. The town will be hosting the Emmitsburg Fall Festival in E. Eugene Myers Park. A full day of events is planned, including food trucks, crafts, contests, and a performance by The Reagan Years. As always, if you have any questions or concerns or just want to chat, please give me a call.