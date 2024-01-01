From the Mayor

Thurmont

Mayor John Kinnaird

I just returned from the Maryland Municipal League (MML) Conference in Ocean City. The MML offers municipal leaders and staff members dozens of courses and seminars on topics of interest to our communities. I attended seminars on Policing-Immigration-Community Trust, De-Escalation of Confrontational Situations, Stretching Revenues, 2026 Legislative Recap, 2026 Federal Briefing, Maryland Mayors Association meeting, Municipal Records Retention, Keynote Speaker, Cabinet Secretaries Roundtable, MML Beyond Dues, Conducting Effective Meetings, the Closing Session, and several other discussion groups. I was pleased to see Emmitsburg Mayor Frank Davis receiving the Banner City Award during the Closing Session. This is the 70th Anniversary Year for the Maryland Municipal League. Former Thurmont Mayor James Black and Frederick Mayor Ron Young were instrumental in establishing the Frederick County Chapter of the MML. As a member of the Maryland Municipal League, we work with all the other municipalities to make sure our voices are heard in Annapolis.

Now that summer is upon us, we need to be extra watchful while driving. School kids are on summer vacation and will be walking, playing, and riding their bikes, skateboards, and scooters all around Thurmont. They may not always be aware of traffic, so keep your eyes open!

The town recently completed the reconstruction of sidewalks on Walnut, Lombard, and Carroll Streets. This project was made possible through a Community Development Block Grant. The town will be applying for additional CDBG funding to replace sidewalks on Blue Ridge Avenue and Summit Avenue. CDBG funding is made available annually, and we are very hopeful that we will be getting funds to continue this worthwhile project.

We just awarded a contract to C. William Hetzler, Inc. of Hagerstown to do repaving and patching on several streets, including Ironmaster Drive, Furnace Court, Victor Drive, Stoney Park Way, Woodland Avenue, Apples Church Road, West Main Street, East Moser Road, and Thurmont Boulevard. Residents will be notified when there are disruptions on their streets caused by the street work.

The next phase of the Moser Road Substation has been awarded. This phase will include the replacement of the transformer control cabinets in the substation. When this has been completed, a substantial portion of the project will have been completed. The next phase will involve the refurbishment of the two main transformers. Within the next couple of months, the Catoctin Heights secondary electric project completion will get underway. This project has been in the works for several years. So far, a new high-voltage feed line crossing over Rt. 15 has been installed, with feed infrastructure connecting both ends of the circuit, new transformers, the rebuilding of existing overhead lines, and the installation of new underground feeds. The final piece of the puzzle will be 1,500 feet of underground wiring to connect the system. The project will provide a backup service to the area of Thurmont, north of Rt. 15.

This year, we are celebrating the 250th Birthday of the United States of America! There will be many events in our area to attend, and many residents and organizations will be having large picnics on July 4th.

The Town of Thurmont will be celebrating its 275th Anniversary this year. We are planning several events and a large community picnic to be held on September 27 at the Community Park. Be on the lookout for more details as the date gets closer.

Karen and I hope that everyone has a wonderful July 4th holiday and a fun-filled and safe summer!

As always, I can be reached at 301-606-9458 or by email at jkinnaird@thurmont.com.

Emmitsburg

Mayor Frank Davis

The month of June sure was busy, and it was full of special events—from the graduations of our high school students to moving up celebrations for our pre-kindergarten and elementary school students, all taking that big step to a whole new adventure. The town was full of baseball and returning alumni from the Mount, and lots of preparation was underway for our Heritage Days Celebration. Our streets were full, and our businesses were booming as we kicked off the summer months.

In the town office, our staff continues to jump over all the hurdles from other agencies that have slowed our progress on several projects. By next month, I hope to report that ground is being moved onto the North Seton Avenue Green Street Project and some infrastructure work for new houses is under construction. Keep your fingers crossed.

Soon, you will see new speed-reminder equipment being placed in strategic locations around town. With the help of Sam Delaurence from MDOT, we received approval to place this equipment in 12 locations on a rotating basis. Speeding is always a hot topic, so we are taking steps to slow traffic in all areas of town. We are also working with other agencies to conduct special enforcement activities in the coming months.

On the first Wednesday of the month, I am a guest on WMTB, the radio station at the Mount. My short segment is from 12:30-12:45 p.m., and we talk about what’s happening in the area. Last month, I was joined by Mount President Dr. Jerry Joyce. President Joyce made the announcement that the university has purchased land that connects to our Myers Memorial Park. The plan is to create a walking/biking trail that connects the Mount campus to the town. I am excited to see this project take shape and continue our great partnership with this outstanding institution.

On a weekly basis, I am asked about the big red fire truck that is seen responding to medical emergencies in the Emmitsburg area. This unit is housed in neighboring Thurmont and is staffed by a paramedic. A second unit, an SUV, is also stationed in Thurmont, and they respond to our area when Advanced Life Support services are needed. Some ask, why isn’t one of these units staffed in Emmitsburg? I 100 percent agree. Working closely with Vigilant Hose Company Chief Josh Brotherton and County Councilman Mason Carter, a request has been made for paramedic service in Emmitsburg. Emmitsburg should be offered the same services in a timely manner when every second counts. I will keep you posted on our progress.

As always, if you have any questions or concerns, or just want to chat, please give me a call.