From the burgess

Woodsboro

Burgess Heath Barnes

Greetings, Happy Labor Day. Labor Day weekend always signals the end of summer, which I personally hate to see go. But all of you wanting cooler weather, Happy Fall. To all the students who have headed back to class, I hope you all have a wonderful school year. Drive safely out there and watch for school buses and children.

At the August town meeting, the town commissioners voted to pave all of Second Street. Last year, we budgeted to pave Adams Street, and this year we budgeted for Second Street. It will be completed in late August or early September.

Food trucks for this year have ended for the year. Unfotunately, two of the six events got rained out, but the ones that did happen were very nice, and lots of people came out in support. We will be doing them next year. The dates are to be determined.

If you haven’t noticed, a new sign is being installed in front of the town office. This was made possible by a grant I was able to obtain. We also received a grant for new fencing around the park. That project will begin soon.

As always, I encourage everyone to support Glade Valley Community Services (GVCS) if you have clothes or food donations, as they are always in need of items for members of the community. For more information, please contact GVCS by email at gvcs.inc@verizon.net or by calling 301-845-0213.

If you have any questions, concerns, complaints, or compliments, please feel free to reach out to me at hbarnes@woodsboro.org or by phone at 301-401-7164.

Woodsboro town meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month at 7:00 p.m. In addition, planning and zoning meetings are at 6:00 p.m. on the first Monday of the month, as needed. If you have an item for the agenda, it needs to be submitted 14 days before the P&Z meeting. The current location for meetings is the St. John’s United Church of Christ, located at 8 N. 2nd Street, Woodsboro, MD 21798. The public is always invited to attend.