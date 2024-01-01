From the burgess

Woodsboro

Burgess Heath Barnes

Summer is quickly passing by, and I hope everyone has enjoyed it so far. With the end of summer approaching, it means schools in Frederick County will be back in session by the middle of this month. I encourage you to take caution on the streets and roads as the children start returning to school and the school buses will be out again.

Our town’s food truck events have been quite successful this year. There are two remaining on August 10 and August 24 at the fire hall parking lot. We moved them there this year so that people can enjoy their meals inside the air-conditioned fire hall. We invite you all to come out from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. each evening at 2 South 3rd Street in Woodsboro for good food from local area food trucks. In addition, there are a few more ice cream socials left as well. They will take place on August 9 and August 24 at the fire hall, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. each evening. Come on out and cool off with ice cream, and support the local fire department.

We have obtained a grant to replace the fence around the park with a more permanent type of fencing, rather than the cable we currently have. The goal is to start the project in the early fall, so be aware of some construction that will be occurring. I hope everyone is enjoying the new path lights that we installed in the park. They are very nice, and with the warm evenings, they allow people to enjoy the park later in the evening.

On June 24, we held a public hearing meeting regarding a proposed 89-townhouse development. We had standing room only in the meeting room. Voices were heard, and town residents spoke loudly and clearly about their thoughts on a development of this magnitude. I encourage everyone to stay alert for the next meeting about the topic.

As always, I encourage everyone to support Glade Valley Community Services (GVCS) if you have clothes or food donations, as they are always in need of items for members of the community. For more information, please contact GVCS by email at gvcs.inc@verizon.net or by calling 301-845-0213.

If you have any questions, concerns, complaints, or compliments, please feel free to reach out to me at hbarnes@woodsboro.org or by phone at 301-401-7164.

Woodsboro town meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month at 7:00 p.m. In addition, planning and zoning meetings are at 6:00 p.m. on the first Monday of the month, as needed. If you have an item for the agenda, it needs to be submitted 14 days before the P&Z meeting. The current location for meetings is the St. John’s United Church of Christ, located at 8 N. 2nd Street, Woodsboro, MD 21798. The public is always invited to attend.