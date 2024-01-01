From the burgess

Woodsboro

Burgess Heath Barnes

Happy 250th birthday, America. I hope everyone has a happy and safe 4th of July weekend celebrating 250 years of American independence, the land of the free, and the home of the brave.

June’s two food truck events in the park were very successful, with a lot of the community out enjoying the food trucks, socializing, and just enjoying the nice weather. With the hotter months of July and August coming up, the decision was made to move the food truck events on July 13, 27, and August 10 and 24 to the fire hall parking lot so that people can enjoy their meals inside the air-conditioned fire hall. We invite you all to come out from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. each evening for good food from local area food trucks at 2 South 3rd Street in Woodsboro.

I am happy to announce that the lights along the paths in the park have been installed. There are now a total of 16 lights along the paths, which help people enjoy the park in the evenings. They will be on until 10:00 p.m. each night. This was made possible by a grant we were able to obtain. We have also signed the contract for the digital sign that will be going in front of the town hall. This is another project that will be funded by a grant.

I would like to say congratulations to the Woodsboro/New Midway archers who had a historic season. They made school history by placing first in Bullseye and first in 3D, earning them an opportunity to represent

Maryland in Kentucky at the NASP Championship and Nationals in Florida. They are the only school in Maryland to qualify this year. We were honored to host them at our June meeting.

On June 24, we had a public hearing meeting regarding a proposed 89-townhouse development that is being proposed. I encourage all residents to attend these meetings and express any concerns they may have.

As always, I encourage everyone to support Glade Valley Community Services (GVCS) if you have clothes or food donations, as they are always in need of items for members of the community. For more information, please contact GVCS by email at gvcs.inc@verizon.net or call 301-845-0213.

If you have any questions, concerns, complaints, or compliments, please feel free to reach out to me at hbarnes@woodsboro.org or by phone at 301-401-7164.

Woodsboro town meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month at 7:00 p.m. In addition, planning and zoning meetings are at 6:00 p.m. on the first Monday of the month, as needed. If you have an item for the agenda, it needs to be submitted 14 days before the P&Z meeting. The current location for meetings is the St. John’s United Church of Christ, located at 8 N. 2nd Street, Woodsboro, MD 21798. The public is always invited to attend.