Frederick County Opens Seed to Harvest Exhibit Barn

The Frederick County Division of Parks and Recreation, in partnership with the Farm Museum Association of Frederick County, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, June 6, to celebrate the official opening of the new Seed to Harvest Building at Rose Hill Manor Park.

“Frederick County’s agricultural heritage is the foundation of our community,” said County Executive Jessica Fitzwater. “The Seed to Harvest Barn honors our history and inspires residents and visitors alike to connect with farming, ensuring our legacy continues to thrive for future generations.”

The Seed to Harvest Exhibit Barn is the newest addition to Rose Hill Manor Park & Museums and creates a new space where visitors can explore Frederick County’s rich agricultural heritage through exhibits, historic equipment, and educational experiences that connect the past, present, and future of farming.

The June 6 event featured remarks from County Executive Jessica Fitzwater, Secretary of the Maryland Department of Agriculture Kevin Atticks, Frederick County Farm Museum Association President Kitty Gialanella, First President of the Frederick County Farm Museum Association Paul Leatherman, Mark Spurrier, and Frederick County Division of Parks and Recreation Director Jeremy Kortright.

Attendees enjoyed a “Farmer’s Mingle,” a relaxed morning gathering hosted in partnership with the Frederick County Office of Agriculture, a ribbon-cutting ceremony that officially opened the Seed to Harvest Building, and partner booths and museum exhibits that highlight the community’s agricultural history. Rose Hill Manor Park

& Museums serves as a living history site that preserves and interprets life from the 18th through mid-20th centuries. Visitors can explore the restored manor house, outbuildings, and museum spaces. The manor also hosts seasonal events, living history demonstrations, and special programs that bring the past to life. To learn more, visit www.recreater.com/RoseHill.

(left) Seed to Harvest ribbon-cutting speakers and guests gather for a photo after the ceremony.

(right) New Seed to Harvest building located at Rose Hill Manor Park.



Photos Courtesy of Frederick County Parks and Recreation