Finding Love Then and Now

The Changing Landscape of Relationships

February is here, and love is in the air! As Valentine’s Day approaches, restaurants will fill with couples enjoying romantic dinners, while florists will scramble to deliver beautiful bouquets. But have you ever wondered how couples first meet?

Well, not surprisingly, the way people meet the love of their lives has been changing drastically since World War II. Recent research using data from the How Couples Meet and Stay Together surveys highlights these evolving trends, as depicted in the graph below.

Traditionally, couples often met through family, friends, church, or school. However, advances in technology have reshaped the dating landscape. Online dating platforms, such as eHarmony and Tinder, now dominate the scene, using algorithms and user data to create matches. The increase in online dating that started in 1995 can be linked directly to the development of web browsers like Internet Explorer1. Today, over 40 percent of couples report meeting online—a testament to how dating has changed.

But what does this all mean for the future of marriage? A 2021 study by the Marriage Foundation revealed that couples who met online faced a 17 percent higher risk of divorce compared to those who met through family or friends.2 However, it’s essential to note that the success of a marriage depends on various factors beyond the initial meeting.

One recurring theme among long-lasting marriages is the importance of communication. A Cornell University study, featured in an article by Marriage.com, surveyed couples married for over 30 years. Their top secret to success? Open and honest communication. Surprisingly, kindness emerged as another key factor. Research from Washington University even developed a formula predicting marital longevity with 94 percent accuracy, emphasizing kindness and generosity as vital components.3

Of course, data points only tell part of the story. Every couple’s journey is unique. My husband and I met through my best friend—I needed a date for prom! We’ve been together since high school and married for 19 years.

So, as Valentine’s Day approaches, take a moment to enjoy the snippets about love and how they met from our readers! And if you’re still searching for that special someone, don’t overlook online dating—it just might lead to your happily ever after!

Researchers collected data from marriage surveys to show how couples have met over time and published the results in their manuscript, “Disintermediating your friends: How online dating in the United States displaces other ways of meeting in PNAS.”