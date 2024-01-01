FIBE Dance Brings Line Dancing to the Community

Alisha Yocum

Carissa Kijowski boot-scooted and boogied her way into her new business, FIBE Dance, back in December 2024, and it has been growing ever since. The company offers line dancing lessons throughout the local area.

Kijowski says FIBE stands for Feel Inspired Become Empowered, something she hopes people feel after taking one of her classes. “Line Dancing is truly a unique form of therapy; it can be life changing!”

A line dancer herself, Kijowski often found herself helping others learn the steps on the dance floor and received positive feedback for her ability to teach. An opportunity to lead a dance class at a venue she frequented soon followed, turning her hobby into a full-fledged business. Today, she shares her skills with packed rooms of dancers eager to learn the latest routines.

“I especially enjoyed seeing how it made people feel…confident, and joyful! That’s when I knew I wanted to give it a real shot!”

Kijowski encourages beginners to not let their fears stop them from giving line dancing a try. Her tips are to start with a beginner class and try different instructors, and, most importantly, always wear comfortable shoes—whether those are boots or sneakers.

To find FIBE Dance’s next classes, follow their social media pages at facebook.com/fibedance, instagram.com/fibedance, or tiktok.com/@fibedance.

Carissa Kijowski, owner of FIBE Dance, teaches line dancing throughout the local area.