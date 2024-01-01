Exploring Innovation: USDA Agricultural Forum Visits Catoctin Mountain Orchard

Alisha Yocum



Catoctin Mountain Orchard recently served as a stop on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Outlook Forum (AOF) Field Trip in February. The event brought together a diverse group of attendees, including farmers, processors, scientists, policymakers, government officials, and representatives from non-governmental organizations, all eager to learn about the latest agricultural research, technology, and industry challenges.

The field trip was a supplemental event to the USDA’s AOF in Arlington, Virginia, which brings about 1,800 attendees together each year to discuss various topics related to agriculture.

Robert “Bob” Black and his family welcomed attendees to the farm in Thurmont where he gave a brief history about the farm including the discovery of two new apple varieties developed on the farm—the Evercrisp, which is patented, and the Autumn Gala. Black also highlighted accomplishments like getting fresh apples into the local schools and demonstrating the pruning process.



The learning experience continued with a presentation and cider tasting by Ben Wenk of Ploughman Farm Ciders, who discussed the complexities of cider production. Wenk emphasized how diversification has been crucial to his family’s success in operating Three Springs Fruit Farm in Aspers, Pennsylvania for seven generations.

Attendees also heard from speakers about the USDA’s collaborative research with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to learn how to grow gala apples in space.

On long-duration space missions it is important for astronauts to have access to fresh fruit and vegetables. While the research is still ongoing there is promise and if successful it could carry over to more efficient production here on Earth in urban areas and indoor space.

The final presentation featured Chris Dardick, who discussed the USDA’s 116-year-old pear breeding program—the only one of its kind in the United States. While the program has made significant progress in developing disease-resistant and climate-tolerant varieties, its current focus is on enhancing fruit flavor.

The afternoon ended with the group enjoying the breath-taking views at Catoctin Mountain Orchard before they boarded the bus for a final stop at Hart Hemp Company, Adamstown.

Attendees of the USDA’s Agricultural Outlook Forum (AOF) Field Trip take in the beautiful scenario atop of Catoctin Mountain Farm.

Robert ‘Bob’ Black of Catoctin Mountain Orchard demonstrates how to prune fruit trees as part of the USDA’s Agricultural Outlook Forum (AOF) Field Trip.