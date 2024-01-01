Emmitsburg New Business and Development Briefs

The following are the statuses of new businesses and development coming to Emmitsburg from the town planner’s report:

Emmit Ridge — The preliminary plan was approved on August 10. Improvement Plans were resubmitted on August 24 and are under review by the town engineer.

Brookfield Phase 5 — Construction work is ongoing.

Patriot Crane — The Planning Commission conditionally approved the site plan on September 28. The applicant submitted and appeared before the Board of Appeals for a variance of the allowable fence height on August 25.

Seton Center Subdivision — Subdivision application has been reviewed. Comments were provided to the applicant. The Planning Commission reviewed the application and conditionally approved it on June 29. The town is now waiting for the submission of a revised plat for approval before recordation.