Emmitsburg New Business and Development Briefs

The following are the statuses of new businesses and development coming to Emmitsburg from the town planner’s report:

Emmit Ridge — The developer submitted a revised Preliminary Plan on July 1. They continue to address Improvement Plan comments from the Frederick County Soil Conservation District.

Brookfield Phase 5 — Bond was posted and permits have been applied for and approved. Stakeout work began the week of July 17, with work expected to begin any time.

Patriot Crane — The site plan was submitted on June 23, and comments from the town engineer were provided to the applicant on July 10. The applicant submitted a Board of Appeals application on July 20 and a hearing was held on August 11. Pending the outcome of the Board of Appeals hearing, the project will be reviewed by the Planning Commission on August 31.

Seton Center Subdivision — Subdivision application has been reviewed. Comments were provided to the applicant. The Planning Commission reviewed the application and conditionally approved it on June 29. The town is now waiting for the submission of a revised plat for approval before recordation.