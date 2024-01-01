Emmitsburg New Business and Development Briefs

The following are the statuses of new businesses and development coming to Emmitsburg from the town planner’s report:

Christ Community Church (Creamery Road) — Awaiting the submission of updated improvement plans. The developer is also going to submit an updated grading plan for the Emmitsburg Planning Commission to review.

Emmit Ridge — The developer is working to address Preliminary Plan comments from town staff and Improvement Plan comments from the Frederick County Soil Conservation District.

Brookfield Phase 5 — The deeds of easement have been recorded. Final subdivision is approved. The developer will now be walked through the next steps. The street cut permit for the gas line has been conditionally approved. The developer needs to post a $186,151 bond to begin the construction of improvements.

519 W. Main Street Renovation — Variance request for setbacks approved by the Board of Appeals. Owner is demolishing and rebuilding an attached rowhouse. The Planning Commission reviewed the site plan on May 27.

Patriot Crane — The sketch plat for a crane company warehouse and maintenance building at 3 Creamery Way has been reviewed. The developer needs to submit an improvement plan.

Seton Center Subdivision — Subdivision application has been reviewed. Comments were provided to the applicant. The Planning Commission reviewed the application on June 29.Maryland on