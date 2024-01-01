Emmitsburg New Business and Development Briefs

The following are the statuses of new businesses and development coming to Emmitsburg from the town planner’s report:

Christ Community Church (Creamery Road) — Awaiting the submission of updated improvement plans.

Emmit Ridge — Road closure and street cut plans have been received and reviewed. Improvement Plan is currently being reviewed by the Catoctin Soil Conservation District.

Brookfield Phase 5 — The deeds of easement have been recorded. Final subdivision is approved. The developer will now be walked through the next steps. Subdivision plat needs to be recorded.

519 W. Main Street Renovation — Variance request for setbacks approved by the Board of Appeals. Owner is demolishing and rebuilding an attached rowhouse.

Patriot Crane — The sketch plat for a crane company warehouse and maintenance building at 3 Creamery Way has been reviewed.

Seton Center Subdivision — Subdivision application has been reviewed. Comments were provided to the applicant. The Planning Commission will review the application on May 27.