Emmitsburg New Business and Development Briefs

The following are the statuses of new businesses and development coming to Emmitsburg from the town planner’s report:

Federal Stone (Creamery Road, east side of U.S. 15) — As-builts for water, sewer, lighting, and landscaping were received and are being reviewed. The town engineer inspected the property on December 2, 2025.

Creamery Court Extension (Creamery Court) — As-builts for water, sewer, lighting, and landscaping were received and are being reviewed. The town engineer inspected the property on December 2, 2025.

Christ Community Church (Creamery Road) — Awaiting the submission of updated improvement plans.

Emmit Ridge — The improvement plan was conditionally approved by the planning commission.

Brookfield Phase 5 — The final forest conservation plan and forest conservation long-term agreement are approved.

GloFiber by Shentel — The developer requested cancelation of permit since the project has been postponed until 2027.