Emmitsburg New Business and Development Briefs

The following are the statuses of new businesses and developments coming to Emmitsburg from the town planner’s report:

Federal Stone (Creamery Road, east side of U.S. 15) — Under construction. Recent activities include installation of overhead doors and storefront windows, framing of interior office walls, and completion of most of the concrete slabs and masonry stair tower.

Seton Village — The town received fee in lieu of $105,045.81 for Forest Conservation from the Daughters of Charity. The plan is awaiting signatures and a Frederick County Health Department review.

MSMU School of Health Professions (South Seton Avenue) — Awaiting as-builts.

Emmitsburg Distillery (East Emmitsburg Industrial Park II Lot 4) — The developer is addressing comments on improvement plans.

Christ Community Church (Creamery Road) — Awaiting updated improvement plans.

Emmit Ridge — The town is awaiting the Adequate Public Facilities application. Staff met with the traffic engineer to discuss TIA.

N. Seton Avenue Green Street — The most recent plans, including street light plans, have been reviewed. Town staff has provided comments to the project engineer to address.

Brookfield Phase 5 — The town has received the improvement plans, and they are under review. The developer is proposing 10 residential units.



