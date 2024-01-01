Emmitsburg New Business and Development Briefs

The following are the statuses of new businesses and developments coming to Emmitsburg from the town planner’s report:

Federal Stone (Creamery Road, east side of US 15) — Under construction. Awaiting framing, ceiling, and building insulation inspections. Provided information permit information regarding signage.

Seton Village — The town is awaiting signatures and the fee in-lieu for forest conservation, forest delineation, and subdivision plat.

MSMU School of Health Professions (South Seton Avenue) — Awaiting as-builts. Light inspections happened on November 4.

Village Liquors Plaza Inn (Silo Hill Plaza) — The county extended the grading and stormwater management permits.

Emmitsburg Distillery (East Emmitsburg Industrial Park II Lot 4) — The town provided comments for the developer to address. The applicant has yet to finish addressing the county’s comments.

Christ Community Church (Creamery Road) — Awaiting updated improvement plans. The discussion regarding tap fees is ongoing.

Emmit Ridge — The developer has been provided with Adequate Public Facilities application and HOA information. The developer asked about the requirements regarding Irishtown Road. They did extensive research to see what was required by the town prior.

St. Joseph’s Church ADA Ramp (N. Seton Avenue) — Helping the developer coordinate the project with the DePaul Street waterline replacement project.

N. Seton Avenue Green Street — The town is reviewing plans and is awaiting responses to town comments from the project engineer. The project was presented at the Hazard Mitigation and Climate Adaptation Plan Annual Stakeholder meeting.

Solar Panels on Daughters of Charity’s Property (outside of town limits) — It has an interconnection point within town limits, so a zoning permit is required.

Upcoming

McNair Property — No update from the property owner after the survey was completed.

Frailey Farm — A meeting was held with the developer regarding the concept plan, which will be presented to the board of commissioners soon.