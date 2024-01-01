Emmitsburg New Business and Development Briefs

The following are the statuses of new businesses and developments coming to Emmitsburg from the town planner’s report:



Federal Stone (Creamery Road, east side of US 15) — Under construction. Passed the most recent County inspection of onsite footers. Awaiting formal request for partial bond release.

Seton Village — The town is awaiting signatures and the fee in-lieu for forest conservation. Zoning verification letter provided to attorneys.

MSMU School of Health Professions (South Seton Avenue) — Passed the most recent County inspection.

Village Liquors Plaza Inn (Silo Hill Plaza) — The County extended the grading and stormwater management permits.

Emmitsburg Distillery (East Emmitsburg Industrial Park II Lot 4) — Received updated improvement plans with a smaller building footprint. Town staff is currently reviewing it.

Christ Community Church (Creamery Road) — The planning commission tabled the improvement plans. The project engineer is to address the town engineer’s and planner’s comments. A conditional zoning permit was issued. The developer must pay all tap fees in full to receive approval of improvement plans.

Emmit Ridge — The developer has been provided with Adequate Public Facilities application and HOA information.

St. Joseph’s Church ADA Ramp (N. Seton Avenue) — Helping the developer coordinate the project with the DePaul Street waterline replacement project.

N. Seton Avenue Green Street — Town staff is reviewing the project. Awaiting responses to town comments from the project engineer.

Upcoming

McNair Property — The land survey, which is a required component of the annexation application, has been completed by the property owner.

Frailey Farm — Interest has been expressed in pursuing this as a residential development. A developer will be presenting a concept plan to the Board of Commissioners soon.