BY Caitlyn Kirby



New Year, New You? Try out some new and ongoing activities at Emmitsburg 50+ Community Center. For your fitness goals, join us for Unrulies pickleball, daily exercise to video, and chair yoga with Christina, continuing on Mondays at 1:00 p.m. We invite all who are interested to try the first class for free to see if it’s right for you!

For the crafty folks out there, we will have a craft where we will decorate an embroidery hoop to transform it into wintry decor. We’ll also have an afternoon to decorate a letter of “Emmitsburg” to make a new sign for the center! You can also learn something new by taking a beginner stained-glass class on January 22 and 29 to make a winter animal suncatcher. Also, every Wednesday at 12:30 p.m., we have “Crafternoon,” a time to bring your lunch and work on your own projects, like paint by number and diamond art. We’re also partnering with the Emmitsburg Library for a Craft Swap on February 1—a great opportunity to refresh your craft stash.

If your goal is just to get out of the house, we have Lunch Bunch every Monday, as well as a bonus on January 16 to beat the winter blues. New for Wednesdays at 10:00 a.m. will be Coffee & Chit Chat. We also always have space to play games. Stop by the center inside the Emmitsburg Community Center building to pick up a copy of the calendar. You can also visit our website at frederickcountymd.gov/Virtual50 for more information about all of these programs or give us a call at 301-600-6350. We hope to see you soon!

The Thanksgiving luncheon at Emmitsburg 50+ Center

December acrylic class project.

.