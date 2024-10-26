East Main Trains Opens in Thurmont

Welcoming Train Enthusiasts of All Ages

Alisha Yocum

East Main Trains is open and welcoming train enthusiasts everywhere. Owners John Hamilton and Jeff Crum have been into the hobby since they were kids.

Hamilton recently retired and had reconnected with Crum to do some remodeling. One thing led to another, and the two talked about opening a train store. As time went on, the building that had been sitting vacant for nearly 15 years at 6 East Main Street in Thurmont came up for sale. With Jeff’s background in construction, it seemed like the perfect opportunity to bring the building back to life and allow both Hamilton and Crum to share the hobby they enjoy with others.

Many residents fondly remember Catoctin Mountain Trains, a shop that operated for nearly 25 years on the corner of the Thurmont square before closing in 2016. Hamilton and Crum wanted to honor that legacy, prominently displaying the original Catoctin Mountain Trains sign inside their new store. They’ve even received advice from the former owner, Paul Johnson, who has stopped by to encourage the new venture.

East Main Trains offers a wide range of products, including popular brands like Lionel, MTH, and Bachmann, along with used collections to accommodate various budgets.

“We want to make it possible for everyone to enjoy the hobby, no matter their budget,” Hamilton explained.

Crum, who has expertise in repairs, services trains for customers, with additional professionals brought in as needed to handle more complex fixes.

Hamilton also emphasized the educational and developmental benefits of the hobby for kids.

“There’s so much involved in making a train work,” Hamilton said. “It helps with fine motor skills, turning the throttle, and using their imagination to design and build the tracks.”

For older children, the hobby has evolved with modern technology. Many new trains are fully electronic and can be operated via tablets or smart devices, making the experience more interactive and appealing to tech-savvy kids.

Whether customers are seasoned collectors or new to the world of model trains, Hamilton and Crum are eager to welcome visitors to their shop. They want everyone to know trains are back in Thurmont!

So, stop in Thursday through Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and pull up a stool and chat about trains. You can also find more information on their website at www.eastmaintrains.com or call 240-288-3330.

Owners John Hamilton and Jeff Crum stand by their train display at their new store, East Main Trains, in Thurmont.