Cunningham Falls State Park Investigated Possible Rabies Outbreak

After two beaver attacks were reported in Cunningham Falls State Park recently, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources closed sections of the park to investigate a “possible rabies outbreak within the local beaver population,” according to the DNR website. It remained closed for two-and-a-half weeks.

The first attack occurred on July 26. A beaver bit a 13-year-old swimmer, leaving injuries on his hands and chest. He was treated at Johns Hopkins Hospital. The beaver was captured and euthanized. When tested, it proved positive for rabies.

After the first attack, park staff dismantled a beaver lodge and began monitoring the area around the lake, searching for beavers or other infected animals.

The July 26 incident was the first reported beaver bite since 2021, but the second attack occurred less than two weeks later on August 5. A beaver bit a 19-year-old fisherman on his ankle. That animal was also caught and euthanized, and the body was sent to the Frederick County Health Department for rabies testing.

In response to these attacks, DNR closed the Houck Day Use Area, the nearby boat ramp, and Big Hunting Creek above the lake so that a possible rabies outbreak could be investigated and mitigated, if needed. Swimming, fishing, boating, and all other water access were forbidden until officials said the area was safe.

According to a DNR press release, “Biologists conducting thermal surveys after sunset were not able to find additional beavers in the Hunting Creek Lake area. Additional monitoring methods, including trail cameras, trapping, and sign surveys, indicate that no beavers remain in the area. Further, there have been no staff observations of beavers around Hunting Creek Lake.”

In an unrelated incident, Seneca Creek State Park, 35 miles away from Cunningham Falls, had its own beaver attack on August 13.

Although the park is reopened, visitors should remain vigilant. Beavers are non-aggressive under normal circumstances. If you see one, stay at least 25 yards away.

Anyone who recently came into contact with a beaver at the park should contact the Frederick County Health Department at FCHealthDept@frederickcountymd.gov, 301-600-3112, or TTY: 800-735-2258, according to the press release.