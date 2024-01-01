Cuddles Cat Rescue in Thurmont Seeks Volunteers to Care for Cats in Need

Cuddles Cat Rescue, a nonprofit organization in Thurmont, is currently caring for seven adult cats and eight kittens, all of whom are available for adoption.

The rescue is seeking responsible adults over the age of 21 to volunteer during morning or evening shifts, each lasting approximately two hours. Volunteer duties include feeding, cleaning cages and litter boxes, and providing socialization and attention to the cats. This is a valuable opportunity for cat enthusiasts to make a direct impact on the lives of animals in need.

Founded in 2013, Cuddles Cat Rescue operates as an all-volunteer organization dedicated to humanely reducing the feral and stray cat population in the Thurmont area. The organization relies heavily on donations to cover expenses such as food, litter, cleaning supplies, and veterinary care. Cats placed for adoption are up to date on vaccinations and spayed or neutered. Interested individuals can learn more about volunteer opportunities and the adoption process by visiting the rescue’s website at www.cuddlescatrescue.com.

