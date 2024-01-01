Cougars Softball

A Season of Grit, Glory, and a “Rent’s Due” Mentality

Alisha Yocum

“Success is never owned, it’s rented, and the rent is due every single day.”

~Author Unknown

This simple quote above, which Catoctin High School’s (CHS) Softball Head Coach Jessica Derr used to inspire her team this season, was pulled from the pages of her mentor’s book, Teacher Fuel: It Is Time To Refuel And Relight Your Fire!. Written by long-time CHS teacher and coach, Mike Franklin, he encourages teachers/coaches to have a “rent’s due” mentality. It’s a philosophy that champions relentless effort, no matter the circumstance—a mindset that fueled the Cougars all season long.

And it paid off.

The Cougars kicked off a dominant run by clinching the 2025 CMC Small School Softball Championship at Hood College, defeating long-time rival Middletown to finish conference play with a perfect 6-0 record. Senior Taylor Smith delivered an outstanding performance, pitching a one-hit shutout with 18 strikeouts. Smith would go on to notch her 700th career strikeout before the season’s end.

With momentum on their side, Catoctin moved on to the Regional Semifinals against Brunswick. Fueled by home runs from Brantly West and Kassidy Krietz, the Cougars cruised to an 8-0 win and advanced to the Regional Finals.

On May 15, they faced South Carroll in another high-stakes matchup. The Cougars stayed focused and determined, beating them 6-1 and claiming the 1A West Regional Title—their second in three years.

Next came the State Quarterfinals, where the Cougars dismantled Fallston High School with a 9-0 win. That victory set the stage for a tough Semifinal showdown with a familiar opponent: Boonsboro High School. Once again, Catoctin rose to the occasion with a balanced performance on both sides of the field, securing a 3-0 win to punch their ticket to the State Championship.

The final stage—every high school athlete’s dream—was set. Catoctin faced Mardela High School for the 1A State Title. The Cougars struck first in the third inning, but Mardela mounted a late comeback, eventually edging out Catoctin with a walk-off.

While the Cougars finished as State Runner-Up with an overall record of 21-3, there’s no doubt they played every game like the rent was due—gritty, relentless, and united. Congratulations, Cougars, on a great season!

Catoctin High School Softball team poses with their trophy after becoming 2025 CMC Small School Softball Champions (from left): (front row) Aubrie Courtney, Charley Keilholtz, Bralyn West, Madison Ohler, Madison Ott, Abagayle Shives, Kelsey Roberts; (back row) Ryleigh Hammond, Tatiana Owens, Taylor Smith, Sophia Perez, Caitlynn Stambaugh, Kassidy Krietz, Kenzie Lewis.

Coach Jessica Derr celebrates a hit with Abagayle Shives.

Senior Madison Ohler at bat.



Senior Taylor Smith recorded over 700 career strike-outs to help the Cougars to earn a 21-3 record this season.