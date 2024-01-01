Corn Crib Boutique Moves to Thurmont

By Alisha Yocum

Looking for something a little different? Thurmont has a new place to shop for unique clothing, accessories, and gifts for the whole family.

Corn Crib Boutique offers a variety of styles for men, women, and children. Whether your style leans toward a little country, something edgy and trendy, or somewhere in between, you’re likely to find something that catches your eye.

For owner Tahler Moxley, Corn Crib Boutique is more than just a new business venture. Moxley previously worked at the boutique for several years before purchasing the business from its original owner, Jessica Albaugh, in September 2025.

As an Emmitsburg resident, Moxley decided to move the boutique from its former location at Widespread Market in Frederick to a new location at 6 North Church Street in Thurmont. The move brings the business closer to home and her full-time job at Tracey’s Auto in Thurmont.

Corn Crib Boutique celebrated the opening of its new location with a grand opening on September 12.

One thing Moxley takes pride in is making sure that there is something for everyone.

“Boutiques can be size-inclusive,” Moxley said.

While many boutiques have limited sizing, Moxley makes an effort to carry a variety of sizes, so more customers can find something they love. The boutique also offers homecoming and prom dresses, making it a place where shoppers of all ages can find something for special occasions, as well as everyday wear.

Moxley has already hosted a “Dolly Day” event, celebrating all things Dolly Parton, and has more events planned. On October 31, the boutique will host a Halloween Party from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., featuring flash tattoos, permanent jewelry, spooky snacks and drinks, and in-store trick-or-treating.

Corn Crib Boutique is open Wednesday through Friday, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.; Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4:00 p.m., with the exception of one Sunday each month.

Customers can also shop online at www.corncribboutique.com.

Follow Corn Crib Boutique on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates on new products, events, and specials.

Tahler Moxley (pictured above), owner of Corn Crib Boutique, moves the store to its new location at 6 North Church Street in Thurmont.