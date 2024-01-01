Center of Life Chiropractic and Pilates Studio Moves to New Location

Dr. John Hagemann of Center of Life Chiropractic and Pilates Studio has been serving patients for 32 years in Thurmont, and on July 25, Hagemann and his staff, along with Thurmont’s elected officials, celebrated the move to a new space.

The team didn’t move far! The new location at 103 Park Lane in Thurmont is directly behind the building where he served the community for so many years.

Hagemann will continue to serve patients in need of chiropractic care on a walk-in only basis with hours: Mondays and Wednesdays, 9:00 a.m.-Noon and 3:00-6:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, 3:00-7:30 p.m.; Fridays, 9:00 a.m.-Noon.

For more information on pilates, massage, and other services, visit the website at www.centeroflife.us or follow them on Facebook.

Dr. John Hagemann with the Center of Life Chiropractic and Pilates Studio celebrates the move to their new location.