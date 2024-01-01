Campbell Captures the Magic of the Mountain

By James Rada Jr.

Catoctin Mountain is now the setting for a fantasy novel by first-time author Lindsey Campbell.

Catoctin Mountain Fever is a story of a healer woman, Airmed, who lives in the mountains above Thurmont, who gives much to the community but is also feared and ostracized. She has a variety of animal companions who assist, protect, and accompany her.

When disease sweeps through Thurmont, Airmed faces her most daunting challenge as a healer.

“I sat down and started writing one day because the idea would simply not leave me alone,” Campbell said. “It brewed and bubbled over until the only release was to write down the tale. At that point, the words just flowed.”

The heroine’s unusual name is derived from Celtic mythology, meaning a goddess of healing, herbs, and botanical medicine.

Campbell herself is a nurse and a Veteran. She and her family own and run a produce farm in Sabillasville.

“Growing up, I listened to superstitious tales of the mountains and their people—stories which clearly never left me,” she said.

Campbell spent two months writing the fantasy, using many locales that she was familiar with; although, as she pointed out, some of the places may no longer exist.

“I drew inspiration from family lore and articles I’ve read about Thurmont,” Campbell said. “Moreso, I think I drew inspiration from my role as a combat medic, as a nurse, and probably from my current pre-Civil War home, a farm in Sabillasville.”

The novel, which is 150 pages long, is available in paperback and hardback. It is available for pre-order at lindsey-campbell-author.square.site. You can also find her at the carnival grounds in Thurmont signing copies of her book during Colorfest.

“I just want to encourage others to write the story that is burning in their heart,” she said. “Many people I have spoken to about my book have shared a similar feeling, but something is holding them back (perhaps fear of rejection or unfamiliarity with the publication process). But please share your story with others!”

Lindsey Campbell and the cover of her new book, Catoctin Mountain Fever.