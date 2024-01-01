BusinessBriefs

Emmitsburg New Business and Development Briefs



The following are the statuses of new businesses and developments coming to Emmitsburg from the town planner’s report:

Federal Stone (Creamery Road, east side of U.S. 15) — Under construction. The town has coordinated with the developer regarding proper installation of streetlights on Creamery Court and plumbing work at the building.

Christ Community Church (Creamery Road) — Awaiting updated improvement plans. Town staff will meet with Maryland Department of the Environment regarding the project.

Emmit Ridge — The forest delineation, forest conservation, and preliminary plans were conditionally approved by the planning commission on February 24, 2025. Coordinated with Frederick County Public Schools to conduct a school adequacy test.

N. Seton Avenue Green Street — Plans were sent back to the Maryland State Highway Administration for review, and they’ll be submitted to MDE by the project engineer.

Brookfield Phase 5 — The improvement plans were conditionally approved by the planning Commission on February 24, 2025. Forest Conservation and Final Subdivision Plans were received and under review. They will be on the Planning Commission agenda on April 28, 2025.

In the Pipeline:

Civil War Memorial — The developer has submitted a text amendment application to allow this project in the C-R zoning district. The application needs to be fully completed. The developer intends to work with Fox & Associates to work on site development.